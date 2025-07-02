Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What on earth is going on with the Greggs share price?

What on earth is going on with the Greggs share price?

The Greggs share price is down because it was hot in June. But is warm weather in the UK something long-term investors really need to worry about?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Greggs (LSE:GRG) share price just fell 15% this morning (2 July). And while I have been sceptical about the stock recently, I don’t see how this makes any sense.

Trading in the 26 weeks leading up to the end of June was disappointing. But a 15% decline in the share price looks like a big overreaction from my perspective.

What’s the problem?

The headline news is that unusually hot weather has been weighing on sales. Specifically, like-for-like sales growth came in below 2.6% in June after a stronger performance in May. 

As a result, the company expects operating profits for both the first half and the full year to be lower than they were in 2024. And that’s obviously a disappointment.

The news wasn’t all bad. An expanding store count meant overall revenues grew almost 7% and the firm thinks it can keep this going in the second half of the year.

Before the latest news, Greggs shares were already down almost 30% since the start of January. But I don’t think long-term investors have any reason to change their views of the company.

Analysis

This isn’t the first time this year Greggs has pointed to the weather as a reason for weak results. The firm attributed its poor performance in January to challenging weather conditions.

Back then it was too wet and now it’s too hot. That might well be annoying for investors, but if this is what’s weighing on sales, the falling share price looks like a huge overreaction.

Unusual weather is one of the most obvious examples of a short-term issue. And if it really is the reason for weak like-for-like sales growth, it shouldn’t be long before things start to improve.

When January comes around, the comparison base should be relatively low. Assuming the weather isn’t unusually bad for the second time in as many years, results should look up.

Should I buy?

I’ve had reservations about long-term growth prospects at Greggs for some time. But there’s a price at which I think that doesn’t matter – and the stock has probably reached that level.

The company can’t go on opening new stores indefinitely and it’s rapidly reaching saturation point. That means long-term growth is likely to be very close to like-for-like sales growth.

Over the last year or so, this has shown itself to be less resilient than investors might have previously thought. It turns out, the weather is a genuine risk. 

At today’s prices, though, there’s a 4% dividend yield and I think that’s enough to make up for some limited growth prospects in the future. As a result, I’m considering buying the stock.

Final Foolish thoughts

Investing well is about finding shares in quality companies at bargain prices. But this is easier said than done – it involves buying stocks when everyone else thinks it’s a bad idea.

Sometimes they’ll be right and a stock that looks cheap turns out to be a value trap. Investors need to be careful with this and try to avoid these situations wherever possible. 

With Greggs, though, the issues the firm has identified are very short-term in nature. And that makes me think there could be a really good opportunity to consider here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Up 10% in the past year, can this FTSE 100 share continue rising?

| Royston Wild

This FTSE share has delivered double-digit gains since mid-2024, beating the broader UK blue-chip share index. Can it keep outperforming?

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

What is passive income, anyway? And why do I love it so much?

| Cliff D'Arcy

A Russian proverb states, "Those who take no risks, drink no Champagne". So that's why I use these simple investments…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Down 7.5%! This week hasn’t been kind to the Taylor Wimpey share price

| James Beard

Despite a strong post-Liberation Day recovery, the Taylor Wimpey share price has fallen 7.5% so far this week. Our writer…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 bargain FTSE 100 shares to consider buying in July

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 100 has returned to near-record highs in recent weeks. But Paul Summers thinks these stocks could deliver even…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

Sainsbury’s shares: here’s the latest dividend and share price forecast!

| Royston Wild

Sainsbury's shares are tipped to rise in value AND deliver a growing dividend. So should I consider buying the FTSE…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’m eyeing to buy again this July

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons these two UK shares look cheap. He already owns them, but is hoping to buy more in…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Why UK equities dominate my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Our writer has built a Stocks and Shares ISA that leans heavily towards UK equities. That’s not deliberate, but it’s also…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Will AstraZeneca be the next FTSE 100 stock to move to the US?

| Stephen Wright

With AstraZeneca reported to be looking into moving its listing across the Atlantic, should investors buy the stock ahead of…

Read more »