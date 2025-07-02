Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Sainsbury’s shares: here’s the latest dividend and share price forecast!

Sainsbury’s shares: here’s the latest dividend and share price forecast!

Sainsbury’s shares are tipped to rise in value AND deliver a growing dividend. So should I consider buying the FTSE 100 supermarket?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Sainsbury‘s (LSE:SBRY) shares have been on a roller coaster over the last year. They’re up 11% after rising strongly since mid-April, but their performance still lags that of Tesco since mid-2024.

Shares of the FTSE 100 rival have risen 33% in value over the period.

However, after a solid trading update on Monday (2 July) — in which Sainsbury’s said sales continue to outperform the broader market — could we be about to see a turning point for the UK’s second-largest supermarket and its share price?

Price forecasts

Analysts with ratings on Sainsbury’s broadly expect the retailer’s share price to continue increasing at a fair clip. However, they’re not expecting it to rise at the sort of pace Tesco’s has been over the last year.

Sainsbury’s share price forecast

Price forecasts for Sainsbury's shares
Source: TradingView

There are currently 11 brokers with ratings on Sainsbury’s today. And the consensus among them is for the Footsie stock to rise almost 9% from current levels of 277.6p.

As with most shares, there is a variety of opinions within this cluster. In this case, one especially bullish forecaster thinks the retailer will jump 19% from current levels. But on the other side of the fence, a bearish analyst reckons it will drop around 6%.

Dividend forecasts

In terms of dividends, analysts are (on the whole) similarly optimistic that things here will progress over the next 12 months and beyond.

They predict:

  • An ordinary dividend of 14.1p per share in the 12 months to March 2026. That’s up 4% year on year.
  • A full-year dividend of 15.1p in financial 2027, up 7%.

This is on top of the retailer’s plans to pay £250m out in special dividends later this year, following the sale of Sainsbury’s Bank last summer.

As with share price forecasts, dividend estimates are never set in stone. But I think there’s a good chance that the Sainsbury’s payout will be able to hit the City’s projections.

On the downside, dividend cover is just 1.5 times for the next two fiscal years. As an investor, I look for predicted dividends to be covered at least 2 times by anticipated earnings.

Yet the grocer’s strong financial foundations could give it room to pay those expected dividends, even if profits are blown off course. Its net debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) ratio was 2.5 times as of March.

That’s at the bottom of a target range of 2.4 to 3 times.

Time to buy Sainsbury’s?

Give recent trading momentum, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sainsbury’s hit current share price and dividend estimates.

Like-for-like sales rose 4.9% in the 16 weeks to 21 June, it said yesterday. This meant its markets share was at the highest in a decade, with sales boosted by value initiatives like its ‘Aldi Price Match’ programme that covers 800 products.

While these numbers are solid, they’re not enough to convince me to invest. Sure, sales are impressive today, but profits figures weren’t released to allow investors to consider the impact of this heavy discounting on profits.

There’s a danger, too, that the retailer will have to continue slashing prices to keep growing sales at the expense of margins. The much-anticipated supermarket price war hasn’t broken out just yet but it’s likely only a matter of time.

And the pressure to cut price labels could be here to stay, too, as tough economic conditions hit consumer spending and discount chains expand. I’d rather find less risky UK shares to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Up 10% in the past year, can this FTSE 100 share continue rising?

| Royston Wild

This FTSE share has delivered double-digit gains since mid-2024, beating the broader UK blue-chip share index. Can it keep outperforming?

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

What is passive income, anyway? And why do I love it so much?

| Cliff D'Arcy

A Russian proverb states, "Those who take no risks, drink no Champagne". So that's why I use these simple investments…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Down 7.5%! This week hasn’t been kind to the Taylor Wimpey share price

| James Beard

Despite a strong post-Liberation Day recovery, the Taylor Wimpey share price has fallen 7.5% so far this week. Our writer…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

3 bargain FTSE 100 shares to consider buying in July

| Paul Summers

The FTSE 100 has returned to near-record highs in recent weeks. But Paul Summers thinks these stocks could deliver even…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the Greggs share price?

| Stephen Wright

The Greggs share price is down because it was hot in June. But is warm weather in the UK something…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’m eyeing to buy again this July

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons these two UK shares look cheap. He already owns them, but is hoping to buy more in…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Why UK equities dominate my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Our writer has built a Stocks and Shares ISA that leans heavily towards UK equities. That’s not deliberate, but it’s also…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Will AstraZeneca be the next FTSE 100 stock to move to the US?

| Stephen Wright

With AstraZeneca reported to be looking into moving its listing across the Atlantic, should investors buy the stock ahead of…

Read more »