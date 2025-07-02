Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are there any good AI stocks in the UK’s FTSE 100 index?

Are there any good AI stocks in the UK’s FTSE 100 index?

The FTSE 100 isn’t known for its technology prowess. But there are actually some decent AI stocks in the index, says Edward Sheldon.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been the best place to park investment capital in recent years. Since the launch of ChatGPT back in late 2022, many of these stocks have soared. The question is: are there any worthwhile AI shares in the FTSE 100? Let’s take a look.

AI in the Footsie

When I look through the Footsie today, I don’t see any ‘pure plays’ on AI. For example, there’s no company that specialises in AI chips like Nvidia or AI software like Palantir.

That said, there are a few software/internet companies that are heavily integrating AI into their offerings. There are also some tech-focused investment trusts that offer significant exposure to AI.

Software and internet companies

Starting with the software companies, we have:

  • RELX – it offers information-based analytics and decision tools so it has the perfect platform to apply AI.
  • London Stock Exchange Group – it’s a leading provider of financial data and it’s working with tech giant Microsoft to roll out AI solutions.
  • Experian – this credit rating company is actively using AI in various aspects of its business including data analysis and fraud detection.
  • Sage – it’s a provider of accounting and payroll solutions and has integrated AI features into its offering recently.
  • Rightmove – it operates the UK’s largest property portal and it has been experimenting with AI tools.
  • Auto Trader – it operates an automotive marketplace and is using AI on its data.

These are all great companies. And in my view, they’re all worth considering as long-term investments today (I’m personally invested in three of the six stocks).

They all have their risks, of course. For example, they all face the risk of disruption from new competitors and/or technologies.

I’m optimistic overall. I reckon investors in these companies should do well in the long run as the world becomes more digital.

Investment trusts

Moving on to investment trusts, we have:

  • Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust – this is a growth-focused trust that tends to invest in disruptive tech companies.
  • Polar Capital Technology Trust (LSE: PCT) – this is a more ‘vanilla’ tech fund that offers exposure to the entire technology ecosystem.

Now, both of these trusts offer access to a lot of AI stocks. But if I had to choose the best one for AI exposure, I’d probably go with Polar Capital Technology Trust.

Just look at the top 10 holdings here (as of 30 May 2025). There’s a lot of AI exposure in that list of stocks.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Holdings
Source: Polar Capital

There are AI chip companies such as Nvidia, Broadcom, and TSMC. There are also AI software companies like Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon.

Apple is also in the mix. It hasn’t done much on the AI front yet but looking ahead, it could end up being the main way we all interact with the technology given that so many of us own iPhones.

Over the last five years, this trust has performed well, returning about 75%. That translates to a gain of about 12% per year.

There are no guarantees it will continue to deliver such strong returns, of course. If the technology sector was to tank, returns could be disappointing.

I think this trust should do well as the world becomes more digital in the years ahead though. In my view, it’s well worth considering today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Rightmove Plc, Sage Group Plc, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, and London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Auto Trader Group Plc, Experian Plc, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, RELX, Rightmove Plc, Sage Group Plc, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Why UK equities dominate my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Our writer has built a Stocks and Shares ISA that leans heavily towards UK equities. That’s not deliberate, but it’s also…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Will AstraZeneca be the next FTSE 100 stock to move to the US?

| Stephen Wright

With AstraZeneca reported to be looking into moving its listing across the Atlantic, should investors buy the stock ahead of…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Down 17% this year, is Apple stock poised to bounce back?

| Christopher Ruane

Apple stock's been a weak performer in the first half of the year. Our writer likes the business -- so…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

The Barclays share price is up 186% in 5 years. But might it still be a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Barclays share price has almost tripled over the past five years. Our writer thinks there are good reasons for…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

7% yield! I think this FTSE 250 stock is better than most investors realise

| Stephen Wright

High debt levels and regulation make water utilities some of the least popular FTSE 250 shares. But are income investors…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

46% undervalued with a 6.8% forecast dividend yield, should I buy more of this overlooked FTSE gem now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial services giant looks deeply under its ‘fair value’ to me and has a 6%+ dividend yield…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Do the rewards outweigh the risks in Lloyds share price?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds share price has risen considerably over the past year, but significant value may remain. That said, there are some…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Looking for AI stocks to buy? 3 strategies to consider

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers a trio of different approaches an investor might take when trying to find stocks to buy to…

Read more »