Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 bargain FTSE 100 shares to consider buying in July

3 bargain FTSE 100 shares to consider buying in July

The FTSE 100 has returned to near-record highs in recent weeks. But Paul Summers thinks these stocks could deliver even better returns in time.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Having fully recovered from its tariff-related tumble, the FTSE 100 is now showing a solid-if-unspectacular gain of almost 6% for the year to date. But I think some stocks within the index have the potential to deliver far bigger profits in time.

Is the worst over?

To say that JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD) is enduring a sticky patch is putting it mildly. We’re talking about a company that, thanks to slowing sales and profit warnings, experienced a near 35% decline in value from January to April.

As shockingly bad as recent form has been, I wonder if the tide might now be turning. The share price is up almost 10% in one month after better-than-anticipated numbers from key brand Nike.

Saying that we’ve already seen the bottom might be premature if inflation keeps rising. But assuming this doesn’t happen — and Nike continues to show that it’s getting its mojo back — JD Sports’ current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of eight could prove to be a steal, in time.

I also suspect the hot weather over recent weeks — and people’s need for suitable clothing — bodes well for the next trading update, due mid-August.

Quality stock going cheap

Distributor Bunzl (LSE: BNZL) is a second top-tier titan with a stock that has tanked. The most significant drop came in April. Back then, management cut full-year guidance due to slower performance in North America.

Aside from a brief rally in early May, the share price hasn’t really budged since. Last month’s trading update didn’t contain any fresh nasties but nor did it seem to put investors at ease. Indeed, there could be fresh pain on the way if management’s hope for a better performance over the second half of the year proves misplaced.

Still, the stock can now be snapped up for slightly under 14 times forecast FY25 earnings. That’s lower than the company’s average P/E of 19 over the last five years.

This is also a company that’s vastly outperformed the index over the long term. Taking this and the essential (but rather dull) service it provides into account, I’d say Bunzl is worthy of closer inspection.

Long-term bet

Rounding of my list of big stocks to consider in July is Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO). While it hasn’t fared quite as badly as the other two market juggernauts mentioned here, the miner’s value has dipped by 9% in 2025.

Considering all the uncertainty over tariffs, this isn’t exactly surprising. But news that CEO Jakob Stausholm will be stepping down after falling out with the board over his reluctance to cut costs hasn’t helped matters.

Management shake-ups are, of course, inevitable. But the market probably won’t relax until a replacement is announced.

On a positive note, the 6.2% dividend yield is far more than that offered by most FTSE 100 firms. A P/E of 9 also looks very reasonable if the expected surge in demand for the stuff Rio digs up comes to pass as the world gradually moves to cleaner forms of energy.

Of course, a chunky dividend and lower-than-average valuation won’t be much compensation if the share price continues to slide. So, a healthy dollop of diversification remains a good idea.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Up 10% in the past year, can this FTSE 100 share continue rising?

| Royston Wild

This FTSE share has delivered double-digit gains since mid-2024, beating the broader UK blue-chip share index. Can it keep outperforming?

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

What is passive income, anyway? And why do I love it so much?

| Cliff D'Arcy

A Russian proverb states, "Those who take no risks, drink no Champagne". So that's why I use these simple investments…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Down 7.5%! This week hasn’t been kind to the Taylor Wimpey share price

| James Beard

Despite a strong post-Liberation Day recovery, the Taylor Wimpey share price has fallen 7.5% so far this week. Our writer…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

Sainsbury’s shares: here’s the latest dividend and share price forecast!

| Royston Wild

Sainsbury's shares are tipped to rise in value AND deliver a growing dividend. So should I consider buying the FTSE…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the Greggs share price?

| Stephen Wright

The Greggs share price is down because it was hot in June. But is warm weather in the UK something…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’m eyeing to buy again this July

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons these two UK shares look cheap. He already owns them, but is hoping to buy more in…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Why UK equities dominate my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Our writer has built a Stocks and Shares ISA that leans heavily towards UK equities. That’s not deliberate, but it’s also…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Will AstraZeneca be the next FTSE 100 stock to move to the US?

| Stephen Wright

With AstraZeneca reported to be looking into moving its listing across the Atlantic, should investors buy the stock ahead of…

Read more »