Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 dirt cheap small-caps to consider in July

2 dirt cheap small-caps to consider in July

On paper, these UK small-caps offer exceptional growth potential at rock-bottom prices. Royston Wild takes a closer look at them.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I think these small-caps could be too cheap to ignore this month. Here’s why they’re worth serious consideration.

SThree

The steady adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is providing significant challenges for the recruitment sector. According to job search platform Adzuna, the number of new entry-level roles in the UK has slumped 32% since November 2022. That coincides with the launch of the first mass-used chatbot ChatGPT.

As generative AI systems get smarter, the switching out of human roles for machines looks set to accelerate. Yet I still believe some recruitments stocks — one of which is SThree (LSE:STEM) — still demands serious consideration.

This company’s focused on STEM roles (those in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics sectors). The emergence of AI means job roles here are evolving rather than disappearing, meaning there’s still room for significant growth thanks to phenomena like the booming digital economy, rising defence expenditure and soaring healthcare demand.

SThree has seen profits slide recently as higher interest rates have sapped company hiring. City analysts are tipping another earnings drop (62%) in the 12 months to November too.

However, its bottom line’s expected to recover strongly beyond then, with rises of 22% and 28% pencilled in for fiscals 2026 and 2027 respectively. Current projections reflect expectations of recovering markets, and the company’s restructuring efforts in the US and UK.

These projections leave SThree’s shares looking attractive from a value perspective too. At 244p per share, its price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratios for these years are 0.6 and 0.4, well below the bargain threshold of 1.

While it’s not without risk, I think they’re worth serious consideration at current prices. It also offers a healthy 5.8% dividend yield on predicted shareholder payouts through to fiscal 2027.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LSE:BGEU) has risen sharply in value in recent months. This reflects a broad improvement in market sentiment and, more specifically, rising demand for European shares as investors switch out of the US.

Yet this small-cap trust still offers tasty value for money at 101.5p. It trades at a 9% discount to its estimated net asset value (NAV) per share, meriting close attention, in my book.

The fund aims to grow through a portfolio of 30-60 companies from across Mainland Europe (current count: 45). These range from Dutch software provider Topicus.com to Irish airline Ryanair, and Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novo Nordisk. This helps protect overall returns from weakness in one or two countries and/or industries.

Another reason I like this Baillie Gifford product is it also invests in private companies I wouldn’t be able to buy on an exchange. One example is Bending Spoons, an Italian mobile app developer whose annual revenues rose around a quarter in 2024.

On the downside, the European growth trust could deliver poor returns if the eurozone economy struggles. But I’m optimistic returns will pick up as interest rates fall and broader appetite for continental shares improves.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock: is it still worth buying after becoming the world’s largest company?

| Mark Hartley

Nvidia stock has soared in the past three months. The chip-maker is now the world's largest company by market cap…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I believe demand serious attention this July

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks have enjoyed strong share price gains in 2025. And I believe they could keep on rising…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 share still looks dirt cheap in July!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 momentum share still trades on rock-bottom P/E and PEG ratios right now. And I think it could…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Move over gold! Here’s how investors can hunt fallen FTSE shares and aim for an early retirement

| Dr. James Fox

UK investors can leverage the low valuations and strong dividends of FTSE shares to help bring their retirement closer. Dr…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Why the BAE share price has soared – and whether there’s still value left

| Mark Hartley

With the BAE share price surging, Mark Hartley assesses the growth prospects of one of the FTSE 100's fastest-rising shares…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How to invest £200 a month in UK shares to target a £42,050 second income

| Dr. James Fox

Let’s face it, all of us would probably benefit from a second income, especially a tax-free one. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Here’s how I use an ISA so my daughter can buy a house at 31 with £1.8m

| Dr. James Fox

By starting investing in an ISA at a young age, my daughter can thoroughly leverage the power of compounding. Here’s…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: a simple way to retire early in future?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how buying FTSE 100 shares could help someone build up a cash pile that may potentially help…

Read more »