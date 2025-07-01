Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Zero savings? Here’s how an investor could use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

Zero savings? Here’s how an investor could use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

Many Britons don’t have any savings and don’t know how to start investing. Here’s what they can learn from stocks guru Warren Buffett.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Warren Buffett, the legendary ‘Oracle of Omaha’, is finally stepping down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway after more than six decades at the helm. 

As tributes pour in for the world’s most famous investor, it’s fitting to reflect on how his approach can help Britons — especially those with zero savings — build wealth from scratch.

And that’s a pressing issue. According to recent surveys, around one in three UK adults have no savings or less than £1,000 in their bank accounts. So many Britons could benefit from knowing more about Buffett’s teachings.

Of course, starting from nothing isn’t easy. And it’s impossible to invest with nothing. In order to follow Buffett’s rules, a would-be investor would need to allocate some of their salary to their investment journey. This, ideally, would be a monthly contribution.

Here’s how it’s done

Buffett’s method is simple and accessible. He’s always said the first rule of investing is “don’t lose money”. This is a lesson that matters even more when you’re starting from zero.

Buffett’s focus has always been on buying shares in high-quality businesses, not just seeing them as stocks, and holding them for the long term. He looks for companies with strong brands, reliable earnings, and the ability to reinvest profits to fuel future growth. This approach allows the power of compounding to work its magic.

Building on this idea of not losing money, Buffett has told us to “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” When markets are gripped by panic and share prices tumble, Buffett sees opportunity, not danger.

He believes widespread fear creates bargain prices for patient investors. Conversely, chasing the crowd during euphoric times often leads to overpaying and disappointing returns. Buying quality stocks at lower prices, rather obviously, can help prevent large losses.

Of course, there are risks. Even great businesses can face setbacks, and share prices will fluctuate. But by focusing on value, quality, and not overpaying, an investor can tilt the odds in their favour. And in investing, it’s often about fine margins.

A Buffett-style stock

Berkshire Hathaway hasn’t had many UK holdings in recent years. That’s quite a sad reflection on the economy. However, if it did, I wonder whether it would consider investing in Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO).

Melrose Industries has lagged some sector peers in the post-pandemic recovery, largely due to persistent industry-wide supply chain disruptions that have constrained growth

Currently, the company trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.1 times based on adjusted diluted earnings. And this is interesting as Melrose is targeting ambitious growth, aiming to increase earnings per share by 20% annually through to 2029. This would mean a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.7 — a fraction of its peers.

Growth, the business says, is underpinned by strong positions on all major aircraft engines and with 70% of sales coming from sole-source contracts. This a hallmark of quality and pricing power

Net debt stands at around £1.3bn, which is higher than ideal but remains within management’s target leverage range. And while Melrose’s transformation has improved margins and cash flow, execution risk remains as the company completes its restructuring and seeks to deliver on its ambitious five-year targets.

It’s a stock that I’ve been adding to my portfolio. I certainly think it’s worth broader consideration.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Melrose Industries Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£5 a day invested in cheap shares could create a passive income worth £20,000

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons could be investing their way to a life-changing passive income. Dr James Fox explains how it can…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the BT share price could be…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been dazzled by the BT share price over the past year. Now he takes a look at…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 soars, here are 2 share bargains to consider

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 share index has risen by mid-single-digits in 2025. But it remains packed with top value stars to…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 bargain shares to consider in July

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 index of shares remains packed with brilliant bargains despite recent strength. Here are two Royston Wild has…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar UK shares to consider buying in July

| Stephen Wright

Beyond the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250, Stephen Wright thinks there are some UK shares that are underappreciated by…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Burford Capital shares jump 20%! What’s going on?

| Dr. James Fox

Burford Capital shares are soaring after the firm received two very positive pieces of news. Dr James Fox explores these…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Check out the stellar Glencore share price forecast – and why I think it’s mad

| Harvey Jones

Analysts have high hopes for the Glencore share price, but Harvey Jones has taken a beating on the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks to consider for passive income and growth in July

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These UK dividend stocks have attractive yields right now. They also have the potential to generate share price gains in…

Read more »