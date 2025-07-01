Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My 7 worst-performing UK shares ‘lost’ me £6,234 – now see what my biggest winner made

My 7 worst-performing UK shares ‘lost’ me £6,234 – now see what my biggest winner made

Harvey Jones has made a few mistakes when picking UK shares, but successes elsewhere have more than made up for it. Particularly this FTSE 100 stock.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Happy couple showing relief at news

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

My portfolio of UK shares has been going gangbusters. It’s climbed around five times faster than if I’d simply bought an FTSE All-Share tracker. That vindicated my decision to go all-in on direct equities when populating my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) in 2023.

That said, it hasn’t all been win-win. I’ve picked some strugglers, mostly due to one flaw in my strategy. I made a thing of buying FTSE 100 companies whose shares had crashed after issuing a profit warning. I figured I was snapping up quality at a discount.

Bargain buys

I’ve written about them before so I’ll quickly name and shame ’em. Diageo, JD Sports Fashion, Glencore, Ocado Group and Aston Martin are the worst offenders, down between 20% and 40%. BP and GSK have underwhelmed too.

That’s a lot of red across just 23 holdings, and I’m not impressed with myself. But I think I’ve pinpointed the issue. A profit warning isn’t always a blip. Sometimes it’s the first crack in a deeper rift, and it takes time to close. In future, I’ll take my time.

I invested between £2k and £4k in each, and I’m currently down about £6,235 in total. It stings, but I believe I’ll recover the losses with time.

Happily, I bought a good few winners. One in particular has made a big difference: FTSE 100 private equity investor 3i Group (LSE: III). I had high hopes and put £6,000 into the stock. My stake’s now worth £12,475, including reinvested dividends. So I’m up £6,475. One big winner has wiped out seven sizeable losers.

It’s a good illustration of why stock-picking can beat index-tracking. The most I can lose on a single stock is my full stake. But if it takes off, there’s no cap on the gains.

3i shares are winning

3i Group’s earned its place as my star performer. In full-year results published on 15 April, it reported a total return of £5.05bn, a 25% return on opening shareholders’ funds. 

The company’s star holding, Dutch discounter Action, delivered a return of £4.55bn with revenue growth of 22%. In an update on 26 June, 3i said like-for-like sales at Action grew another 6.9% in the first 25 weeks of this year, while 111 new stores were opened.

3i managers also completed the £400m sale of pet food brand MPM, representing a 3.2x money multiple.

There’s no guarantee 3i will continue to fly in the shorter run. These are tough times for growing companies. The timing of purchases and exits can lead to bumpy profits. Action makes up 65% of the portfolio, concentrating risk. But 3i’s been doing the business since 1945, so has bags of experience.

Some of my flops are stirring too. JD Sports’ showing more oomph. Glencore has bounced a little. Plus of course, I’ve got a heap of winners, big and small, not mentioned here.

Those impressed by 3i Group might consider buying but it’s pricey, trading at a premium of 60% to underlying assets. There are other great FTSE 100 winners out there too. Aim for a spread of stocks to minimise the impact of a few losers. And beware profit warnings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in 3i Group Plc, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Plc, Bp P.l.c., Diageo Plc, GSK, Glencore Plc, JD Sports Fashion, and Ocado Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£5 a day invested in cheap shares could create a passive income worth £20,000

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons could be investing their way to a life-changing passive income. Dr James Fox explains how it can…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the BT share price could be…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been dazzled by the BT share price over the past year. Now he takes a look at…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 soars, here are 2 share bargains to consider

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 share index has risen by mid-single-digits in 2025. But it remains packed with top value stars to…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 bargain shares to consider in July

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 index of shares remains packed with brilliant bargains despite recent strength. Here are two Royston Wild has…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar UK shares to consider buying in July

| Stephen Wright

Beyond the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250, Stephen Wright thinks there are some UK shares that are underappreciated by…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Burford Capital shares jump 20%! What’s going on?

| Dr. James Fox

Burford Capital shares are soaring after the firm received two very positive pieces of news. Dr James Fox explores these…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Check out the stellar Glencore share price forecast – and why I think it’s mad

| Harvey Jones

Analysts have high hopes for the Glencore share price, but Harvey Jones has taken a beating on the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks to consider for passive income and growth in July

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These UK dividend stocks have attractive yields right now. They also have the potential to generate share price gains in…

Read more »