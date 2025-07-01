Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » D-Day is approaching for the Lloyds share price

D-Day is approaching for the Lloyds share price

An ongoing investigation into motor loans hasn’t stopped the Lloyds share price over the last 18 months. But are things about to come crashing down?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price has had quite the run over the last five years. The stock is up 147% and it still has a dividend yield of more than 4%.

Investors, however, should be at least a bit wary about the near future. The Supreme Court is set to rule on the ongoing motor loans investigation this month – and the effects could be huge.

Regulation

Since the start of 2024, Lloyds has been the subject of an ongoing investigation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The issue concerns commissions for selling car loans.

Before 2021, there was a conflict of interest between brokers and customers. Specifically, brokers were incentivised (via commissions) to sell loans with higher interest rates.

The issue is that this isn’t something customers were routinely aware of. As a result, they might have paid more for car loans than they needed to without realising it. 

In October 2024, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of consumers. In response, lenders have appealed to the Supreme Court in order to try and get the ruling overturned.

What next?

The consequences of the Supreme Court upholding the Court of Appeal’s decision are potentially huge. In the case of Lloyds, the firm has £1.2bn set aside to cover potential losses.

If the upcoming verdict goes the way of the lenders, the result could be a nice windfall for investors. If it goes the other way, there might be trouble ahead.

Analysts think the associated liabilities could be as high as £4.6bn if the Supreme Court rules in favour of consumers. That’s much more than Lloyds has in reserve. 

Forecasting the outcome is extremely difficult, so investors need to ask themselves whether the current share price reflects the risk. And I think there’s reason to believe it doesn’t.

Valuation multiples

Right now, the Lloyds share price implies a price-to-book (P/B) multiple of one. That’s lower than NatWest (which has less exposure to motor loans) but it’s higher than Barclays

Importantly, it’s also significantly higher than it was five years ago. And that makes me very wary when it comes to thinking about the stock from an investment perspective.

Source: TradingView

In this kind of situation, I typically look for the share price to reflect a worst-case scenario (or something approximating it). But I just don’t see how that can be the case at the moment.

At the current valuation, it looks to me as though the opposite is the case. And that makes me think the share price could fall sharply this month if the verdict goes against the lenders.

Risks and rewards

The Lloyds share price seems to have been largely unencumbered by the ongoing investigation over the last 18 months or so. And this could continue with a favourable verdict this month.

To my mind, though, the risk isn’t being adequately reflected in the current valuation. As I see it, the stock is unusually expensive at a time when the company is facing a significant risk.

I might come back to this one when things are a bit clearer. But I think there are better stocks to buy for my portfolio in July, so I’m focusing on those.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: a simple way to retire early in future?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how buying FTSE 100 shares could help someone build up a cash pile that may potentially help…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? Here’s how it could be used to target passive income of £775 each month

| Ben McPoland

I reckon this blue-chip stock from the FTSE 100 could deliver an attractive income stream for a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

As Cash ISA changes approach, here’s an alternative low-risk way to build wealth

| Royston Wild

If reports are right, alterations to the Cash ISA could be imminent. But any changes could also create opportunity, as…

Read more »

Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England
Investing Articles

2 Strong Buy dividend shares to consider in July

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at two UK dividend shares that analysts have Strong Buy ratings on. Should passive income investors be…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£5 a day invested in cheap shares could create a passive income worth £20,000

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons could be investing their way to a life-changing passive income. Dr James Fox explains how it can…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the BT share price could be…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been dazzled by the BT share price over the past year. Now he takes a look at…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 soars, here are 2 share bargains to consider

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 share index has risen by mid-single-digits in 2025. But it remains packed with top value stars to…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 bargain shares to consider in July

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 index of shares remains packed with brilliant bargains despite recent strength. Here are two Royston Wild has…

Read more »