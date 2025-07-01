Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 Strong Buy dividend shares to consider in July

2 Strong Buy dividend shares to consider in July

Stephen Wright looks at two UK dividend shares that analysts have Strong Buy ratings on. Should passive income investors be taking note?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

When it comes to dividends, the difference between buying shares when they’re cheap and when they’re expensive can be dramatic. And this is something passive income investors need to pay attention to.

Right now, there are a number of stocks that analysts have positive views on. But a couple stand out to me as particularly interesting opportunities to consider.

Games Workshop

Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) is a firm favourite with analysts covering UK stocks. And whether it’s growth or dividends, the stock has been an outstanding investment for shareholders.

Source: TradingView

In terms of growth, earnings per share have more than doubled in the last five years. And while this has happened, the firm has paid out almost 80% of its net income as dividends.

This can be risky. If demand falters, because household budgets tighten and discretionary spending comes under pressure, there’s a real chance the dividend might not be sustainable.

In some ways, though, the high payout ratio is a sign of Games Workshop’s strength. Its main asset is its intellectual property and this doesn’t take huge amounts of investment to maintain.

For most companies, paying dividends means compromising on returns. The cash returned to shareholders can’t be used to open new stores, recruit more staff, or acquire other businesses.

With Games Workshop, though, the situation is different. That’s why it’s grown to be the largest investment in my Stocks and Shares ISA and why I think it’s worth considering in July.

Target Healthcare REIT

There aren’t many analysts paying attention to Target Healthcare REIT (LSE:THRL), but the ones that do all think it’s worth considering. And it’s easy to see why. 

Source: TradingView

The firm owns a portfolio of 94 care homes, which it leases to operators across the UK. Like other real estate investment trusts (REITs), it returns 90% of this to shareholders as dividends.

Occupancy levels are around 85% at the moment, which is on the low side. And this reflects the ongoing risk of inflation on the firm’s tenants, which have limited ability to increase prices.

I think, however, that a general trend of longer life expectancy should make for strong demand over time. And there’s a lot more to like about the stock from an investment perspective.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Target has a strong balance sheet, which isn’t automatic when it comes to REITs. And its leases also have an average of 25 years left to run, providing good long-term stability for the business.

Given all of this, I think 5.6% dividend yield is relatively attractive. So I can see why analysts think this is one for investors to check out – and it’s certainly one I’ve got my eye on right now.

Finding stocks to buy

I’m often reasonably sceptical of analyst ratings – especially positive ones. When it comes to investing my own money, I tend to be a bit more cautious.

With Games Workshop and Target Healthcare REIT, though, the consensus view looks plausible to me. I think there’s a lot to like about both stocks and dividend investors should take a look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: a simple way to retire early in future?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how buying FTSE 100 shares could help someone build up a cash pile that may potentially help…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

D-Day is approaching for the Lloyds share price

| Stephen Wright

An ongoing investigation into motor loans hasn’t stopped the Lloyds share price over the last 18 months. But are things…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£20,000 in an ISA? Here’s how it could be used to target passive income of £775 each month

| Ben McPoland

I reckon this blue-chip stock from the FTSE 100 could deliver an attractive income stream for a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

As Cash ISA changes approach, here’s an alternative low-risk way to build wealth

| Royston Wild

If reports are right, alterations to the Cash ISA could be imminent. But any changes could also create opportunity, as…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£5 a day invested in cheap shares could create a passive income worth £20,000

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons could be investing their way to a life-changing passive income. Dr James Fox explains how it can…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the BT share price could be…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been dazzled by the BT share price over the past year. Now he takes a look at…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 soars, here are 2 share bargains to consider

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 share index has risen by mid-single-digits in 2025. But it remains packed with top value stars to…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 bargain shares to consider in July

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 index of shares remains packed with brilliant bargains despite recent strength. Here are two Royston Wild has…

Read more »