Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These FTSE 100 and Nasdaq stocks are stinking out my ISA! Should I dump them?

These FTSE 100 and Nasdaq stocks are stinking out my ISA! Should I dump them?

A pair of laggards from the FTSE 100 and Nasdaq indexes are annoying this Fool, leaving him wondering if he should just cut his losses and move on.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I currently have 41 investments in my portfolio, comprising mainly FTSE 100 dividend stocks and growth shares. Many are performing well, some splendidly.

Inevitably though, I’ve got half a dozen that are stinking the place out. Two are really irritating me. Should I get rid of them?

The Nasdaq one

The first one’s my biggest loser: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). The stock’s down 77% over the past year!

During the pandemic, Moderna’s mRNA Covid vaccine was administered into hundreds of millions of bodies. Those hundreds of millions of jabs quickly translated into many billions of dollars of profit.

Of course, that was never going to last, and when I invested in 2023 the share price was already down around 70% from its pandemic peak. Unfortunately, it’s headed even lower since, as declining Covid sales have not been offset by new approvals.

So what possessed me to invest? Well, Moderna’s mRNA technology works a bit like software for the body. As Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel puts it: “With mRNA, it’s four letters [A, T, C, G], like zeros and ones with software. You code everything.”

In theory, this digital-like platform model gives Moderna huge scalability advantages. It can be adapted for a potentially wide range of uses, from flu and HIV to personalised cancer vaccines.

Management’s targeting up to 10 new product approvals over the next couple of years. Its second mRNA vaccine, for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), is already on the market.

Meanwhile, it’s vaccine for skin cancer has shown great promise. In a phase 2 study, it demonstrated a 49% reduction in recurrence or death. Moderna has various cancer vaccines in the clinic, including for lung and bladder cancer. They could be game-changers, for both patients and Moderna.

However, while these vaccines have blockbuster potential, there’s no guarantee they’ll get approved by regulators. Moreover, the Trump administration’s ambivalent view on vaccines, to put it mildly, is a challenge. Funding for a potential bird flu vaccine was recently pulled.

Moderna expects to end 2025 with $6bn in cash. And analysts see revenue growth resuming in 2026, rising 16% to $2.4bn. Then up another 25% to $3bn in 2027. No profits though.

I’m hanging on to my shares, but it’s a long way back.

The Footsie one

The second struggling stock is JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD). While the share price has jumped 22% in the past week, I’m still down around 17% after investing last year.

JD’s been hurt by a slowdown in consumer spending. We don’t know when that will improve, and it could even get worse. This is the key risk here.

Yet the company’s still opening stores worldwide, and grew its sales 10% to £11.5bn during the year to 1 February. The shares have been rising because investors are backing a potential return to growth at key partner Nike.

JD shareholders will hope so, as Nike’s products account for around 45% of total sales. And the two share prices tend to move in lockstep.

However, the sportswear retailer also sells trend-driven brands such as On and Hoka. While Moderna’s more of a speculative moonshot, I reckon JD Sports deserves further attention from investors.

The stock’s trading at just 7 times forward earnings, which still appears far too cheap to me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in JD Sports Fashion and Moderna. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Moderna, Nike, and On Holding. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

1 stock from the FTSE 250 that could be set for a big turnaround

| Ben McPoland

There are plenty of UK shares that look well-placed to beat the mid-cap index over the next few years. Here's…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

£20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how to target top passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Buying income shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA and then reinvesting the dividends can build up to quite a…

Read more »

Tesla car at super charger station
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock just 3 months ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock remains 33% below its peak of $480 reached in December. With robotaxis finally out and about in the…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Ready to start buying shares in July? 5 rookie mistakes to avoid

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights five common errors when starting to buy shares, as well as highlighting a growth stock that he…

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Here’s how it’s possible to start investing with just £500

| Ben McPoland

People don't need a mountain of cash to start investing today, as technology's levelled the playing field for ordinary folk.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

1 top investment trust on the London Stock Exchange to consider in July

| Ben McPoland

The London Stock Exchange is jam-packed with all types of investment trusts, including this one focused on private companies.

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investing £3.50 a day could turn into a £5,844 annual passive income

| Stephen Wright

The formula for earning passive income in the stock market isn’t a big secret. It involves patience, commitment, and a…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Down 32% in a year with a 7.5% yield! Is there potential in this small-cap FTSE share?

| Mark Hartley

This FTSE share's lost a third of its value in a year, sending its dividend yield soaring. Our writer decided…

Read more »