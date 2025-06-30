Ready to start buying shares in July? 5 rookie mistakes to avoid

Our writer highlights five common errors when starting to buy shares, as well as highlighting a growth stock that he thinks looks attractive today.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Stock market investing is such a popular method to build wealth for one simple reason: it works. However, there are a number of pitfalls that can severely reduce returns or even result in a loss. Here are five that are best avoided by anyone planning to start buying shares.

Chasing hype stocks

The first rookie mistake to avoid is chasing hyped-up shares. Personally, any talk of a stock “going to the moon” is a red flag for me! One that springs to mind is Trump Media & Technology Group. This is the firm behind President Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social.

The stock’s up 38.5% over two years, but down 72% since March 2024. This volatility’s unsurprising, given that the company has minimal revenue and is posting losses. The firm’s going to start stockpiling Bitcoin, which might work out well. But if I was starting to buy shares in July, I’d avoid meme stocks like Trump Media.

Ignoring fees

Next is ignoring fees, which can really eat into returns over time. One way to avoid this is to minimise portfolio churn (lots of buying and selling). Investing in stocks for the long term reduces the need to trade in and out of positions.

Going all-in

Another rookie mistake is betting the farm on a single stock. While there’s a chance this might pay off, it’s also very risky, and can result in permanent losses.

The smart thing to do is to build a diversified portfolio of stocks from different sectors. Mine is made up of UK dividend shares and US growth stocks, as well as a handful of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and investment trusts.

Ignoring valuation

A very common rookie mistake is to ignore valuation. Buying great companies is just one side of the equation — the other’s not massively overpaying for them.

For example, it’s clear to me that Palantir‘s a world-class software company. It’s growing very rapidly as it helps organisations imbed artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations. It’s an ambitious firm led by smart founders, with a seemingly long runway of growth ahead.

However, the stock’s trading at 104 times sales. I think this sky-high valuation’s very risky, especially if Palantir’s growth decelerates.

Not searching for a moat

Finally, many newbie investors fail to assess whether a company has an economic moat. In other words, a durable competitive advantage that keeps competitors at bay.

One firm that certainly has a deep moat is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). It has a massive logistics network that very few can match, while its Prime subscription service keeps hundreds of millions of customers loyal to the app.

It does me. Those familiar brown boxes are a regular sight coming up my driveway!

Beyond e-commerce, Amazon also has a dominant position in cloud computing via its AWS division. In Q1, net sales increased 9% to $155.7bn, with AWS contributing $29.3bn of that (17% year-on-year growth).

The main near-term risk here is an economic downturn in the US, not helped by President Trump’s tariffs. This could see consumers pull back on spending.

However, Amazon’s long-term growth outlook remains strong, with revenue tipped to reach $1trn by 2030! The stock isn’t trading at a crazy valuation, making it worth considering, in my opinion.