£10,000 invested in Salesforce stock 1 year ago is now worth…

Salesforce stock could really make headlines over the coming months. The company’s a leader in agentic artificial intelligence.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) stock’s up 9% over the past year. However, the pound’s also up around 9% versus the dollar over the period. And as Salesforce shares are listed in dollars on the US exchange, that means a £10,000 investment a year ago would be worth pretty much the same today.

Agentic AI leader

Salesforce is a leading global cloud software provider. It’s also uniquely positioned at the forefront of the agentic artificial intelligence (AI) revolution in enterprise technology.

In recent months, Salesforce’s leadership in agentic AI — systems that can autonomously execute complex workflows and enhance productivity — has become central to its growth narrative, as highlighted by management’s focus on building a unified enterprise AI platform that integrates data, applications, and automation.

And on 26 June, CEO Marc Benioff said that 30-50% of the company’s work was being undertaken by AI. In other words, it’s practicing what it preaches.

Valuation remains key

From a valuation perspective, Salesforce currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 23.7 times for 2026. That’s only slightly above the information technology sector median of 23.4 times. And it’s significantly below its five-year average of 40.5 times — a 41% discount to its historical norm.

The forward price-to-earnings-to-growth (Non-GAAP) ratio stands at 1.36. That’s notably better than the sector average of 1.79 and well below the company’s own five-year average, indicating that Salesforce’s projected earnings growth’s being offered at a relative discount to its peers and its own history.

Other valuation metrics, such as EV-to-EBITDA (forward) at 15.6 times and EV-to-EBIT (forward) at 17.9 times, are also below Salesforce’s historical multiples, further supporting the view that the stock’s trading at attractive levels relative to its long-term averages.

Salesforce’s capital structure’s another point of strength. The firm has $17.4bn in cash against $12bn in total debt, the company maintains a net cash position, providing flexibility for continued investment in AI, strategic acquisitions, and shareholder returns.

Collectively, these figures are very encouraging. And personally I believe the company’s growth trajectory is under-appreciated by the market. Looking around the market, several companies that are expected to be winner in AI, like Palantir, trade with crazy valuations — 247 times forward earnings and 7.9 PEG.

It’s got all the hallmarks on the next big winner, without the valuation premium.

The bottom line

A key risk for Salesforce lies in execution. While I believe it will succeed, integrating AI’s a substantial investment and it’s going to face stiff competition. Microsoft is also listed among the potential winners in this agentic AI sector, but they’re a lot bigger and have a lot more cash at their disposal, as well as an even larger customer base.

However, I believe Salesforce offers long-term promise as a winner in this AI revolution. It’s one of my larger holdings, and it’s certainly worth considering.