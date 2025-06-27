Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With £20,000 of savings how much second income could a 40-year-old ISA investor get at 65?

With £20,000 of savings how much second income could a 40-year-old ISA investor get at 65?

A relatively small investment could deliver a heap of second income if left to grow in the FTSE 100 for years and years. Harvey Jones does the sums.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Group of friends talking by pool side

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a second income is one of the biggest motivations for investing, especially for those who want the freedom to retire when they’ve had enough of working. With £20,000 of savings and a 25-year time horizon, a 40-year-old may be surprised to see just how much their money could grow in FTSE 100 shares.

Compounding does the heavy lifting

Now let’s say they invest their full £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA today, then never add another penny. Let’s also assume their portfolio generates an average annual compound total return of 7%, roughly in line with the long-term FTSE 100 average.

By age 65, their £20,000 would have grown to £108,549. That’s more than four times the original investment, just by sitting tight and being patient.

Once-and-done investing like this has its limitations. The real rewards come from putting money into the market month after month, year after year. If that same investor chipped in £5,000 a year and enjoyed the long-term return, they’d retire with a portfolio worth around £446,931. Now that’s more like it.

Sainsbury’s: dividends and growth

A steady ISA portfolio doesn’t have to be built on high-flying growth stocks. Long-term compounders with dividends can do the job too. One business investors might consider buying is J Sainsbury (LSE: SBRY).

Often overshadowed by its bigger rival Tesco, Sainsbury’s has quietly delivered a solid performance of its own. The share price is up 8% over the last year and 45% over five years. That’s decent rather than dazzling, but doesn’t include dividends.

Right now, the shares offer a trailing yield of 3.35%, broadly in line with the FTSE 100 average. Add that to capital growth, and the returns start to look more respectable.

On 17 April, Sainsbury’s posted its full-year 2024 results showing group sales excluding fuel rose 4.2% to £26.6bn. Operating profit increased 7.2% to £1.04bn.

The group also generated £531m in free cash flow, completing a £200m share buyback and hiked its dividend by 4% to 13.6p. Management plans to return another £250m to shareholders courtesy of a special dividend, funded by the sale of its banking arm.

I don’t expect the Sainsbury’s share price to go gangbusters. Competition’s fierce, with Aldi, Lidl and Asda breathing down its neck, while its 15% share of the grocery market still trails far behind Tesco’s 28%. There’s a constant supermarket price war going on, resurgent inflation could squeeze margins, and shoppers aren’t exactly feeling flush.

But over 20-25 years, I reckon Sainsbury’s shares could deliver a healthy mix of capital growth and compounding dividend income.

Passive potential

A £446,931 ISA could generate £17,877 a year using the 4% ‘safe withdrawal’ rule. That’s a decent stream of passive income.

That kind of sum could help fund a comfortable retirement, especially when combined with the State Pension or other savings. Of course, stock market returns are never guaranteed. Some years will disappoint, others will exceed expectations.

But the market tends to reward patience. And those rewards are felt most keenly in later life, when a well-built ISA portfolio starts to deliver that all-important second income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

