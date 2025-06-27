Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this a rare opportunity to buy cheap small-cap UK shares?

Is this a rare opportunity to buy cheap small-cap UK shares?

Small-cap UK shares have been a little overlooked in the recent rally. Dr James Fox wonders whether there may be opportunities for investors.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The FTSE 100 is pushing all-time highs, but the UK small-cap index is still below where it was in 2021. Yes, the business environment hasn’t improved for small companies, but many firm will have matured nicely during that period… some appear a little overlooked.

So, is this a rare opportunity? Well, not really. That’s because the FTSE Small Cap index has actually been lower over the past three years. However, what I believe makes this opportunity unique is the fact that, in my view at least, small caps are now looking even cheaper relative to their FTSE 350 peers.

What’s more, I’d like to think investors’ attention may be drawn to the excellent opportunities within the small-cap market in the coming months. Why? Because blue-chip stocks are getting a little pricier. Let’s take a look at some of the shares that have caught my eye.

Opportunity knocks

The table below summarises the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, net debt or cash positions, and dividend yields for five potentially overlooked UK stocks. These are Card Factory, Yü Group, Celebrus, Keller Group, and Arbuthnot (LSE:ARBB) — through to the end of their respective forecast periods.

CompanyYearP/E ratioNet debt/cash (£m)Dividend yield
Card Factory20266.2x-£117 (debt)6%
20275.6x-£108 (debt)6.7%
20285.2x-£78 (debt)7.2%
Yü Group20267.2x+£117 (cash)4.7%
20276.8x+£142 (cash)5%
2028N/A+£165 (cash)5.3%
Celebrus Tech20258.2x+£20.1 (cash)2.1%
Keller Group20258.3x-£30 (debt)3.4%
20267.9x-£10 (debt)3.5%
20277.6x+£63 (cash)3.7%
Arbuthnot Bank20257.3xN/A5.6%
20266.2xN/A6.0%

Across this group, Card Factory and Arbuthnot stand out for their low P/E ratios and high dividend yields, though Card Factory maintains moderate net debt. Yü Group and Keller both transition to strong net cash positions, supporting their rising dividends. Celebrus, while offering a lower yield, is backed by substantial net cash and trades at a modest multiple.

An easy comparison

Arbuthnot trades at a significant discount to FTSE 100 banks like Lloyds and NatWest, with a forward P/E of just 7.3 in 2025, falling to 6.2 in 2026 and 5.5 by 2027. This valuation gap is partly due to Arbuthnot’s smaller size, AIM listing, and more limited analyst coverage, which can result in lower liquidity and less investor attention. 

Additionally, while Arbuthnot’s growth profile is strong, its earnings could be more volatile than those of its blue-chip peers, and its price-to-book ratio remains well below one, signalling the market’s cautious stance. However, this discount offers a margin of safety and potential for re-rating if profitability continues to improve.

It’s actually a stock I’ve bought and I believe it’s one that deserves broader consideration. And while some investors may prefer the relative safety of a larger banking stock, this one has a much lower loan-to-deposit ratio, indicating a fairly cautious approach.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Arbuthnot Banking Group, Celebrus Technologies, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Yu Group PLC. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of friends talking by pool side
Investing Articles

With £20,000 of savings how much second income could a 40-year-old ISA investor get at 65?

| Harvey Jones

A relatively small investment could deliver a heap of second income if left to grow in the FTSE 100 for…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Check out latest forecasts for the Legal & General share price and yield

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones said the Legal & General share price could do better, but its dividend is first class. What do…

Read more »

Two male friends are out in Tynemouth, North East UK. They are walking on a sidewalk and pushing their baby sons in strollers. They are wearing warm clothing.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I use a SIPP so my daughter can retire at 51 with £8m

| Dr. James Fox

The SIPP's an excellent tool for investors who want to take hold of their retirement planning. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

I’m backing this FTSE 100 industrial stock to outperform Rolls-Royce

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believes this FTSE 100 stock's overlooked and thinks it may deliver the type of growth we’ve seen…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

3 high-yield dividend stocks, investment trusts and ETFs to target a long-term passive income!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best UK dividend stocks to buy this summer? Here are three top passive income picks to consider…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

These 3 under-the-radar UK shares are rallying

| Mark Hartley

These three UK shares are quietly soaring in 2025, with strong returns and income potential. Our writer thinks they may…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

I think this stock has what Warren Buffett saw in Apple

| Stephen Wright

As Warren Buffett notes, getting people to give up their iPhones is difficult. But there might be something they value…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: a simple but powerful way to build wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why and how he thinks an investor with limited means could aim to build wealth by buying…

Read more »