Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I use a SIPP so my daughter can retire at 51 with £8m

Here’s how I use a SIPP so my daughter can retire at 51 with £8m

The SIPP’s an excellent tool for investors who want to take hold of their retirement planning. Dr James Fox explains why his daughter has one.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Two male friends are out in Tynemouth, North East UK. They are walking on a sidewalk and pushing their baby sons in strollers. They are wearing warm clothing.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

As a parent, I want to give my daughter every possible advantage for her future. That’s why I decided to open a Junior Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) for her now. That’s despite her retirement being five decades away.

The reason’s simple. The earlier you start investing, the more powerful the effect of compound interest becomes. And the more likely she is to achieve true financial security in later life.

A Junior SIPP allows me to contribute up to £2,880 a year. And with government tax relief, it becomes £3,600 — a 20% boost before the money’s even invested. By starting with her current balance of £3,500 and contributing £3,600 a year, or £300 a month, she’ll benefit from both these tax advantages and the long-term growth potential of the stock market.

Looking at the numbers

Let’s look at the numbers. Assuming an average annual return of 10% — a figure that reflects long-term stock market averages and is achievable with a diversified investment approach —her pension pot could reach over £8m in 50 years (she’d be 51). This projection includes modest annual increases in contributions. I’ve added this due to the likelihood that she’ll be able to pay in more once she starts working herself.

The power of compounding means that the money invested in her early years works hardest, growing exponentially over decades. For example, after 10 years, her pot could already exceed £80,000, and by year 25, it could be over half a million. By year 50, with continued contributions and growth, the total could surpass £8m, providing her with a level of financial independence that few can imagine.

However, starting a SIPP for my daughter is about more than just numbers. It’s about giving her a head start, teaching her the value of long-term investing, and ensuring she has choices and security in the future. In a world where retirement provision is increasingly an individual responsibility, I believe this is one of the best gifts I can give her.

A stock for the job

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) is a core holding in my daughter’s SIPP. It’s an investment trust with a long-term focus on high-growth, innovative companies across technology, healthcare, and other transformative sectors.

Despite recent volatility, the trust’s strategy of backing world-changing businesses has delivered outsized returns over time. Its managers have a proven track record of identifying winners, and the trust’s diversified approach helps spread risk across dozens of companies. Currently, the portfolio’s top holdings include SpaceX, MercardoLibre and Amazon.

One risk to highlight is Scottish Mortgage’s use of gearing (borrowings to invest). This amplifies both gains and losses, making the trust more volatile than traditional funds. This, combined with its concentration in fast-growing but sometimes unproven businesses, means short-term swings are inevitable.

However, for patient investors with a long-time horizon, Scottish Mortgage is certainly worthy of consideration. It’s diversified while broadly focusing on technology-driven investments, and I believe it will continue to drive strong growth in her SIPP.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of friends talking by pool side
Investing Articles

With £20,000 of savings how much second income could a 40-year-old ISA investor get at 65?

| Harvey Jones

A relatively small investment could deliver a heap of second income if left to grow in the FTSE 100 for…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Check out latest forecasts for the Legal & General share price and yield

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones said the Legal & General share price could do better, but its dividend is first class. What do…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

I’m backing this FTSE 100 industrial stock to outperform Rolls-Royce

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believes this FTSE 100 stock's overlooked and thinks it may deliver the type of growth we’ve seen…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Is this a rare opportunity to buy cheap small-cap UK shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Small-cap UK shares have been a little overlooked in the recent rally. Dr James Fox wonders whether there may be…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

3 high-yield dividend stocks, investment trusts and ETFs to target a long-term passive income!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best UK dividend stocks to buy this summer? Here are three top passive income picks to consider…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

These 3 under-the-radar UK shares are rallying

| Mark Hartley

These three UK shares are quietly soaring in 2025, with strong returns and income potential. Our writer thinks they may…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

I think this stock has what Warren Buffett saw in Apple

| Stephen Wright

As Warren Buffett notes, getting people to give up their iPhones is difficult. But there might be something they value…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: a simple but powerful way to build wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why and how he thinks an investor with limited means could aim to build wealth by buying…

Read more »