This Nasdaq company has a strong brand, share price momentum, and an experienced founder back at the helm. So why isn’t this Fool interested?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Up 25% in a single day, but I won’t touch this Nasdaq stock with a barge pole!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

One Nasdaq stock that rocketed yesterday (25 June) was Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL). It jumped 25%, bringing the return since early April to 80%.

However, over a longer timeframe, Bumble hasn’t exactly been a match made in heaven for Wall Street. Since going public in 2021, the share price is down by a whopping 91%, shredding the market cap from around $15bn to just $715m.

Founder-led business again

Bumble was founded in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd. To stand out in a sea of competition, she flipped the script. Instead of men messaging women, which was the norm on dating apps like Tinder (which Herd also co-founded), only women could initiate the conversation with heterosexual matches.

This female-friendly format was wildly popular for a few years, but growth started to peter out in 2024. Herd stepped down, and her replacement effectively dropped the rule that women must message first. This damaged — or at least weakened — Bumble’s unique selling proposition.

The founder returned in March. Since then, Herd says she has been “returning [Bumble] to what makes us trusted, unique, and deeply human“.

Start-up mentality

The news that sent the stock up yesterday was that the company will lay off nearly a third of its global workforce. This will save $40m per year after $13m-$18m in charges are incurred. It will reinvest this on product and technology development.

In an email to staff, the CEO said this restructuring will help restore a “start-up mentality…rooted in an ownership mindset and team structures designed for faster, more meaningful execution“.

For the second quarter, Bumble expects revenue to be $244m-$249m, up from previous guidance of $235m-$243m. Analysts forecast full-year revenue of $956m, which would be a year-on-year decline of around 10.8%.

Looking to next year, there isn’t much revenue growth pencilled in, though that might be intentional. Bumble has signalled that it wants to deliver “a more intentional experience with more quality and relevant matches“.

In other words, it sounds like the firm is focused on improving the user experience rather than marketing for revenue or user growth.

Perhaps unsurprisingly then, the valuation appears very cheap. The stock is trading at 0.6 times sales and 9 times forward earnings.

If Bumble manages to steady the ship and then reignite growth, the stock could be set for a big comeback. It’s still down 33% over the past 12 months, even after rebounding 80% since its April low.

Why I’m bearish

Leaving aside the lack of growth, there’s another fundamental reason why I won’t touch the stock. This is that dating apps just aren’t that scalable, in my eyes.

Unlike social media platforms that benefit from endless user engagement, dating apps are designed to be deleted. Once users find a match — the whole point of the product, in theory — they often leave. That makes churn high and long-term retention tricky.

What’s more, many users are saying that they’re fed up with the ghosting and lack of connection on dating apps. Not to mention the bad dating experiences! We see evidence of this with Tinder owner Match Group, which is also struggling for growth.

I prefer to invest in companies that have powerful growth engines. Unfortunately, Bumble doesn’t, and that’s a risk. Therefore, I’m going to pass and look for a better match for my portfolio.