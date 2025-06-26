Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These 3 shares form the core of my passive income portfolio

These 3 shares form the core of my passive income portfolio

These three FTSE 100 shares form the core of my passive income portfolio, offering yields up to 8.4% and consistent dividend growth. Here’s why I rate them.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

When it comes to generating passive income, few strategies beat the simplicity and effectiveness of dividend investing. That is, owning shares in companies that return a portion of their profits to shareholders. While dividends aren’t guaranteed, the FTSE 100 is packed with firms that have long and reliable track records of payments.

My income portfolio’s foundation is built around three diverse stocks, each well-established and offering an appealing mix of yield and growth potential.

Legal & General currently boasts the highest dividend yield on the FTSE 100, sitting at an eye-catching 8.4%. That makes it a strong contender for anyone looking to maximise income from their capital. Over the past few years, the company has also delivered dividend growth averaging 12% annually, reflecting its ability to generate steady profits from its insurance, pensions and asset management services.

Of course, there are risks. A market dip could pressure its investment arm and regulatory changes in the pension space may impact its long-term business model. But Legal & General has proven time and again that it can weather economic storms while still rewarding its shareholders handsomely.

HSBC

As the largest bank in the UK, HSBC (LSE: HSBA) offers a level of stability that few others can match. Its diversified global operations and strong capital base make it one of the more reliable sources of passive income on the FTSE 100. The stock currently yields 5.9%, with a payout ratio of 60% — a healthy level that suggests room for further growth or protection in tougher times.

In fact, HSBC has now grown its dividend for four consecutive years, which is particularly impressive given the challenges the banking sector has faced since the pandemic. 

With global economies shaken by trade disruptions, it faces risks from operating in the wider financial landscape. In particular, it’s heavily exposed to geopolitical tensions in Asia, where the bank draws much of its revenue. 

Still, its sheer size and longevity make it a solid income pick for me, in my opinion.

Taylor Wimpey

Housebuilders have had a rough ride recently but Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.) stands out for its commitment to returning cash to shareholders. The firm currently offers a generous yield of 7.9%, supported by dividend growth of around 20% annually in recent years. That’s not something to ignore if passive income’s the goal.

The concern here lies in the payout ratio, which currently sits at 152% — slightly above the ideal range. This suggests the company is distributing more than it earns, likely dipping into reserves or relying on strong balance sheet management. With the UK housing market facing uncertainty amid interest rate shifts, that could become problematic if earnings weaken.

Still, despite its volatile nature, the housing market is a mainstay with long-term potential. Plus, Taylor Wimpey has a history of navigating cycles and maintaining its dividend, even in slower markets.

A diverse foundation

In my opinion, a small group of reliable shares should form the core of a good passive income portfolio. In this example, each offers something different — high yield, consistent growth or sector diversification — but all provide a way to turn idle cash into regular income.

While no investment is risk-free, I’m comfortable holding these long term and reinvesting the dividends to compound my returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in HSBC Holdings, Legal & General Group Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 29% despite strong full-year results and 32% forecast annual growth, this FTSE 250 nanotech firm looks a hidden gem to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 world-leader in ultra-high-tech products for use in multiple sectors is forecast to see huge earnings growth and…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

I bought 1,256 Aviva shares 3 years ago. Here’s how much dividend and price profit I’ve made since then…

| Simon Watkins

In 2022, I added another £5,000 of Aviva shares to my holding in the financial giant and since then I've…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Gold soaring, oil at risk, bonds irrational: what’s going on with the US stock market?

| Mark Hartley

With the US stock market acting irrationally, this Fool UK writer explains why he’s focusing on defensive shares to avoid…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£5k invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA today could deliver annual income of…

| Harvey Jones

We can't all afford to max out our £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA allowance but Harvey Jones shows that smaller…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I sell Glencore and buy more Lloyds shares instead?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been thrilled by the performance of his Lloyds shares. Now he's wondering whether to sell portfolio also-ran…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares: here are the latest dividend and share price forecasts!

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' shares have risen by more than a third over the past 12 months. But can the FTSE 100 bank…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Should I snap up NIO stock at $3.50 for my ISA?

| Ben McPoland

NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock has performed horribly for a very long time now. What's gone wrong here? Ben McPoland digs into…

Read more »

ISA coins
Growth Shares

5 stocks to help my Stocks and Shares ISA value rocket

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out several stocks that he believes could be worth adding to his Stocks and Shares ISA based…

Read more »