The Babcock share price soars 11% after it announces a big increase in profit!

The Babcock share price soars 11% after it announces a big increase in profit!

Our writer takes a look at how the Babcock share price responded to the release of the group’s latest results and its updated guidance.

James Beard
James Beard
Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Babcock International Group (LSE:BAB) share price was over 11% higher in early trading today (25 June), after the defence stock announced its preliminary results for the year ended 31 March (FY25).

Compared to FY24, these revealed a 10% increase in revenue to £4.83bn and a 52% rise in underlying operating profit to £363m. Underlying earnings per share surged 63% to 50.3p.

However, it must be pointed out that the FY24 numbers included the impact of a £90m provision for cost overruns on its Type 31 programme with the Royal Navy. The group started building its third ship (of five) during the year. Excluding this, the increase in operating profit would be just under 11%. Although still impressive, it does act as a reminder that some of the group’s contracts are operationally complex. And potentially expensive if things go wrong.

Strong cash generation during FY25 has helped strengthen its balance sheet with net debt continuing to fall. At 31 March, it stood at just 0.3 times EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).

To further reward shareholders, the group’s also announced a 30% increase in its dividend. This takes the full-year payout to 6.5p. Although never an income stock, the yield’s a rather disappointing 0.6%.

But fans of share buybacks will be pleased to see the group announce a £200m programme to purchase its own shares. This is the first time it’s pursued such a strategy.

Looking further ahead

Yet it’s the positive outlook that appears to have driven the group’s share price higher. Over the medium term (not specified), Babcock’s expecting to grow revenue by a “mid single digit”, and achieve an underlying operating margin of “at least 9%”.

For FY26, it’s targeting a margin of 8%, a year earlier than previously advised. Over the past two years, it’s been 7.5% (FY25) and 5.4% (FY24).

Not surprisingly, investors liked what they saw and the group’s market cap has been pushed over £5bn for the first time.

Ironically, the results were released on the same day that NATO allies gather in The Hague. At the conference, they’re expected to confirm their commitment to spend at least 5% of GDP on defence by 2035. Although there’s a bit of creative accounting here — 1.5% of this figure can be spent on things like cyber security and intelligence services — it’s clear that Babcock’s operating in a growing market.

Potential risks

However, the shares are becoming increasingly expensive. After today’s rise, the company’s now valued at over eight times its book value. And its stock trades at around 23 times FY25 earnings.

If its impressive recent growth continues, I’m sure this lofty valuation can be maintained. But if there’s any sign that the company’s not performing in line with expectations, I fear there could be a sharp correction in its share price.

Also, I acknowledge that investing in the sector is controversial. Many ‘ethical’ investors don’t want anything to do with the industry. However, in my opinion, it’s the primary duty of a government to protect its people and even if there was weren’t any conflicts in the world, they would still spend money on defence equipment.

I believe Babcock’s delivered another strong set of results. Investors comfortable with the sector could consider adding the stock to their portfolios.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Babcock International Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

