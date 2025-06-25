Member Login
2 cheap FTSE 250 shares I think investors MUST consider right now

2 cheap FTSE 250 shares I think investors MUST consider right now

These FTSE 250 shares currently trade at whopping discounts. Here’s why Royston Wild thinks they deserve close attention.

Posted by
Royston Wild
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Weighed by fears over the UK and global economies, the FTSE 250 index of UK shares continues to struggle for momentum. It’s up around 3% in the year to date, but many of its constituents remain under pressure as worries over trade tariffs and mounting geopolitical tensions dent investor appetite.

As a result, many quality stocks continue to trade at rock-bottom prices following around a decade of underperformance. Since 2015, the index has delivered an average annual return of just 4.3%.

This means the FTSE 250 may be a great place for investors to consider going bargain-hunting. Here are two shares I think are worth serious consideration at current prices — over the long term, I think they could deliver impressive shareholder returns.

Target Healthcare REIT

Higher interest rates have weighed on Target Healthcare REIT (LSE:THRL) shares in recent years. With oil and food prices rising again, this may remain a problem for the real estate investment trust (REIT) if inflationary pressures endure.

Yet I believe this threat’s baked into the company’s share price. At 104.6p, it trades at a 12.2% discount to its net asset value (NAV) per share. Combined with a 5.7% forward dividend yield, it offers plenty for value investors to get stuck into.

As a leading care home provider, Target has significant long-term investment potential as Britain’s elderly population rapidly grows. I also like it because it operates in a highly defensive sector, while its inflation-linked contracts help protect earnings during periods of rising costs.

All this makes Target one of the most stable passive income stocks on the FTSE 250, in my opinion. Under REIT rules, it has to dole out 90% of annual profits from its rental operations out in the form of dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

ITV

Traditional broadcasters face an unprecedented battle for viewers as streaming services gain in popularity. While ITV (LSE:ITV) isn’t immune to these pressures, it has a considerable opportunity as the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Disney mine for content.

As well as operating its own channels, ITV has a sprawling production unit thanks to years of global expansion. It’s now reaping the rewards, with external turnover at ITV Studios leaping 20% in the first three months of 2025. This is also thanks to the firm’s reliable conveyor belt of hits like Rivals and Missing You (shown on Disney+ and Netflix respectively).

But it’s not all about ITV Studios, as the broadcaster’s also making impressive inroads with its own streaming service. Total streaming hours at ITVX rose 12% in the first quarter, to 507m. Ongoing investment in programming and technology is helping it to compete effectively with those streaming giants from across the Pond.

ITV shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.8 times, and they carry a 5.8% corresponding dividend yield. Given the cheapness of its shares, I think it could become a takeover target for media companies or private equity firms keen to acquire its valuable production arm. But importantly, it could have a bright future on its own too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has positions in Target Healthcare REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

