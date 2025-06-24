Member Login
Prediction: in 12 months the sizzling HSBC share price could turn £10,000 into…

Harvey Jones is dazzled by the HSBC share price. Now he examines whether the FTSE 100 bank can continue to deliver both growth and income.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The HSBC (LSE: HSBA) share price has been cooking up a storm lately. It’s up 25% in the last 12 months while over five years, the FTSE 100 bank has climbed 120%.

It’s also been a generous source of income, currently offering a trailing dividend yield of 5.75%. Investors who’ve stuck with it have enjoyed a rising payout, backed by massive share buybacks, which the board has been approving at a pace of $3bn a quarter. The most recent one was announced on 29 April.

Profits slow

While buybacks don’t put cash directly in investors’ hands, they support shareholder returns in other ways. Fewer shares in circulation can mean a higher dividend per share if total distributions hold steady. Even more if they climb.

That’s all great news for those who bought earlier. But what about today?

On 29 April, HSBC’s first-quarter results showed a 25% drop in pre-tax profits to $9.5bn. However, last year’s $12.7bn included windfalls from selling its Canada and Argentina arms. Results beat analyst expectations of $9.1bn.

Net interest income came in at $8.3bn, slipping from $8.7bn as global rates cooled slightly. Credit loss provisions rose to $876m, with $100m set aside for Hong Kong commercial property.

The bank also warned that trade tensions and protectionist policies are fuelling economic uncertainty, hitting both business and consumer sentiment in key regions.

Asian profit engine

A couple of years ago, I gave HSBC a wide berth. The group was caught in the crossfire between China and the US, amid concerns about Beijing’s approach to civil rights.

The board has responded by splitting operations into Eastern and Western divisions. It’s the East that really matters today. Roughly 75% of pre-tax profit is generated in Asia, with China, Hong Kong and Singapore playing leading roles.

Any slowdown in China matters. The property market remains shaky, and the country’s shadow banking sector, demographic crunch and exposure to US tariffs are making things worse.

The price-to-earnings ratio is a modest 9.3, which looks reasonable. The price-to-book ratio sits at 1.1, though, suggesting it’s not bargain-basement cheap.

In 2023, earnings per share (EPS) grew a bumper 60%. That cooled to just 9% this year with EPS growth of 8.7% forecast in 2025.

Dividend income too

Broker sentiment is cooling too. Of the 21 offering ratings, eight rate the stock a Buy but 11 are wary, saying Hold. Just two say Sell though. The median 12-month share price target is 925p, just 5% above today’s 881p.

That’s underwhelming. Although factor in next year’s forecast yield of 5.79%, and the total return is a bit more appealing.

I suspect 2025 won’t deliver a repeat of recent fireworks, investors might consider buying now. A £10,000 investment could grow modestly in share price terms over the next 12 months, but with that chunky income stream, it could generate a total return of around 10.8% if those forecasts play out (warning: they rarely do).

That would turn £10,000 into roughly £11,080. However, I would never judge any stock over such a short timeframe. I think HSBC is worth considering today, but the real returns will come over five, 10, 15 or 20 years…

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

