Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I have one word for anyone considering buying IAG shares today…

I have one word for anyone considering buying IAG shares today…

Harvey Jones recently bought some IAG shares but believes investors need to be aware of one inherent risk with the FTSE 100 stock.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE: IAG) shares flew in 2024, roughly doubling in value before hitting turbulence when Donald Trump announced his tariffs in April. Nearly the whole stock market dipped, but IAG as it’s known was hit harder than most, due to its exposure to transatlantic travel.

I jumped on the stock the moment Trump paused his tariffs for 90 days. The market bounced, and IAG bounced harder. Within weeks, I was sitting on a 30% gain. But that didn’t last. As trouble flares in the Middle East, the shares have plunged, wiping out much of my quickfire early gain.

Approach with caution

The sell-off was inevitable. Airline stocks seem to be a rough guide to global sentiment. Few sectors suffered more during the pandemic, when fleets were grounded but fixed costs rolled on. But when confidence is up, they lead the charge. At least, that’s how it’s been lately.

And that brings me to the one word investors need to bear in mind when approaching these shares today: volatility. These days, the ups and downs are baked in, so buckle up.

I think this helps explain why International Consolidated Airlines Group has traded on a dirt cheap price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio lately. Its P/E was still as low as three or four in early 2024, despite signs that travel demand was finally recovering from the Covid hangover.

Even after rising 83% over 12 months, the IAG share price still only trades at 6.6 times earnings. That looks tempting but I wouldn’t assume that one day it’ll jump to a fair value of 15 times.

Share buybacks roll

The financials look good though. The group posted a 27% jump in operating profit before exceptional items in 2024, hitting €4.44bn. Revenue climbed 9%, while free cash flow reached €3.56bn, even after investing €2.82bn back into the business. The board launched a €350m share buyback and aims to return up to €1bn more to shareholders over the next year.

But this stock’s unlikely to stay steady for long. It was dizzying during the tariff turmoil, and it’s dizzying again as oil bounces around the $77 a barrel mark. It was just $60 at the start of June. If oil surges past $100, I’ll probably be in the red. Any threats to civilian flights would also play badly.

Even before the Iran conflict blew up, Deutsche Bank had cut its earnings forecasts by 13% for 2025 and 10% for 2026.

Use the volatility

I’m glad I took my chance when the shares dipped, but having monitored performance beforehand, I was ready for short-term volatility. And I’m happy to look past it, towards the long-term. I plan to hold for years.

International Consolidated Airlines Group still has €7.5bn of net debt. It’s been whittling this away but if inflation and interest rates surge again, its borrowings could be more of a burden. The group also has to invest heavily upgrading fleets and building the business.

This isn’t a stock to chase once it’s already flying, in my view. Pay too much and investors risk being exposed to the next shock. But I think the shares are still worth considering today. Just don’t forget the V-word.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Up 81% from its 1-year low, has Burberry’s share price rebound left it seriously overvalued?

| Simon Watkins

Burberry’s share price has strengthened considerably since it issued profit warnings in Q1 fiscal year 2024/25, but has it now…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying before July [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
US Stock

£2k invested in AMD stock as the AI hype started would currently be worth this much…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why AMD stock's done well in recent years, but flags up that the gains might not be…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

These high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend shares are soaring! Time to buy more?

| Mark Hartley

Aviva and Phoenix Group are making gains – but are they still considered top dividend shares? Our writer decided to…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Up 1,400% in 5 years, Nvidia stock might still be 50% undervalued

| Alan Oscroft

After a tariff trade war dip, the Nvidia stock price has started to rise again. Does it make sense to…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I bought 4,545 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend gem in 2020. Here’s how much passive income I’ve had since…

| Simon Watkins

I bought shares in this FTSE 100 financial giant in 2020 based on high passive income potential and major share…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE growth stocks to consider for a Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

I think these undervalued FTSE 100 shares could look good great in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here's why they're…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Where will the Scottish Mortgage share price end 2025?

| Dr. James Fox

The Scottish Mortgage share price has been quite volatile in 2025, reflecting broader movements with the US technology sector.

Read more »