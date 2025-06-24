£20k in savings? Discover how to unlock a £1,200 second income overnight

Thousands of UK investors use their spare savings to earn a second income from dividend-paying stocks. Mark Hartley outlines a simple strategy.

For anyone with £20,000 in spare savings, the idea of earning a second income might sound too good to be true. But with a smart approach and the right selection of dividend stocks, it’s entirely possible to start generating passive income almost immediately.

And in today’s high-yield environment, it may be one of the most efficient ways to put idle cash to work.

By investing in dividend-paying stocks, investors can earn passive income while retaining capital and possibly benefiting from growth. Keeping in mind, of course, that dividends aren’t guaranteed and share prices can fall.

How to build an income from dividend stocks

Consider picking reliable large-cap FTSE 100 companies with stable cash flows and strong track records of payouts. These are often household names with diversified revenue streams.

Look for yields above the Footsie average of around 3.6%. There are plenty of dependable companies that offer more. With a thoughtfully constructed portfolio, an investor could aim for an average yield of 6%.

Setting aside £20k with a target yield of 6% and invested wisely, it would generate £1,200 over 12 months — an overnight second income.

Investing via a Stocks and Shares ISA means dividend income and capital gains are tax-free, maximising the overall returns.

So which stock might fit the bill?

One stock that looks particularly appealing right now is Admiral Group (LSE: ADM). The FTSE 100 insurer currently offers a dividend yield close to 6%, supported by a healthy payout ratio of around 88%. What stands out is the consistency of its dividend performance. Over the past year, the group’s delivered average dividend growth of 86% — driven by a recovery in profitability and strong underwriting performance in its core UK motor insurance division.

Admiral doesn’t look expensive either. The shares trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of roughly 15, in line with the broader insurance sector. The company’s market capitalisation has climbed 31% over the past year, reflecting renewed investor confidence and solid financial performance. Operationally, the business continues to impress, with an operating margin of 17% and return on equity (ROE) exceeding 50% — well above most of its peers.

That said, the UK insurance sector isn’t without challenges. Rising claims costs, regulatory oversight and competitive pricing pressures continue to weigh on margins. Admiral also faces intense competition from larger rivals like Aviva and Legal & General. On top of that, the group’s in the process of divesting its US business, a move that could reshape its growth outlook, depending on execution. There are also concerns that recent profits may have been flattered by one-off factors, meaning future earnings could return to more typical levels.

Nonetheless, Admiral’s combination of yield, earnings quality and market share suggests it could be a valuable anchor in a second income portfolio. For long-term investors seeking a tax-efficient way to generate extra cash, this FTSE 100 stalwart’s certainly worth considering.

A £1,200 second income might not be life-changing on its own, but it’s a solid step towards greater financial freedom. With the right mix of dividend stocks, it’s surprising how quickly the compounding gains can build into significant wealth.