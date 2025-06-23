This ‘cheap as chips’ FTSE 250 stock looks like a bargain to consider right now!

Member Login
This FTSE 250 stock could be on track to double its earnings in the coming years, yet its share price remains depressed. Is it a screaming buy?

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 is home to many terrific growth and income stocks that are seemingly trading at cheap prices. However, one stock that’s looking increasingly attractive right now is Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN).

The fitted kitchen and now bedroom supplier saw growth essentially grind to a halt last year as weak economic conditions sent demand through the floor. In fact, 2024 marked the third consecutive year where UK kitchen demand stumbled. And yet, Howden continued to expand gross margins and steal market share from its weaker rivals, translating into a far more resilient share price over the period.

Today, the kitchen landscape seems to be shifting. The Construction Products Association (CPA) has recently issued its latest projections for the British repair, maintenance, and improvement sector – the second largest in the UK construction industry.

After shrinking by 4% in 2024, this market’s expected to return to finally return to growth in 2025 by 3% before climbing to 4% in 2026. And Hillarys — the fitted window blinds, shutters, and curtains company – expects this trend to continue through to 2030.

So what does this all mean for the Howden Joinery share price?

Earnings to double

A rebound in the home renovation market’s good news for Howden. And with the Bank of England expected to continue lowering interest rates, improved affordability could also help spark further growth.

According to Karan Singh, a portfolio manager at Fidelity, the UK kitchen market’s around 20% below 2019 levels in terms of sales volumes. Yet despite this multi-year low, volumes have already stabilised – another sign that a recovery might be underway.

As such, Singh predicts that if volumes recover to 2019 over the next few years and Howden continues to take market share, its bottom line could “almost double”, thanks to the group’s high proportion of fixed operating costs. But even if the recovery turns out to be slower than expected, Howden still has a “compelling risk-reward profile” thanks to its “strong net cash balance sheet”, which limits risk.

If Singh’s correct, that puts the forward price-to-earnings ratio of this FTSE 250 stock at just 9.7 – close to its lowest point over the last decade. In other words, Howden looks dirt cheap. And that likely explains why the stock’s already Singh’s sixth-largest holding in his Fidelity UK Opportunities Fund.

Risk versus reward

It’s hard not to get excited about the long-term prospects of Howden. But even bulls like Singh have highlighted some key risks that investors must consider. The company’s not entirely immune to macroeconomic factors and is particularly exposed to a downturn in the UK housing sector, given the strong correlation between home buying and home renovation activity.

Furthermore, while the company’s vertically integrated, it’s still sensitive to supply chain disruptions. If the company can’t source the necessary materials, order delays could push customers into the arms of better-stocked competitors.

Nevertheless, Howden has a long track record of defying expectations. And with a wide moat of competitive advantages, these are risks that may be balanced by the rewards, in my opinion. That’s why I’ve already snapped up some of the shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Howden Joinery Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Howden Joinery Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

