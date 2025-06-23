Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I sell my S&P 500 tracker to buy top FTSE 100 stocks?

Should I sell my S&P 500 tracker to buy top FTSE 100 stocks?

Harvey Jones is now wondering whether to scale down his S&P 500 tracker to liberate the cash he needs to buy fast-growing UK stocks instead.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For the last 15 years, the S&P 500‘s been the place to be. The US stock market has outstripped all rivals, largely thanks to the outperformance of its mighty technology sector.

Europe, China, India and emerging markets generally haven’t kept up. Neither has the FTSE 100. It’s packed with old-school blue-chips in oil, mining, banking, insurance, defence, pharma, tobacco and telecoms. These have struggled to keep pace with whizzy tech stars like Amazon, Apple, Nvidia and Tesla.

But investing is cyclical. Nothing races ahead forever, and the US bull run has slowed.

Performance gap closes

So far in 2025, the S&P 500’s up just 1.69%. After two blistering years of double-digit growth, a breather was probably due. Donald Trump’s tariffs haven’t helped, nor has the uncertainty swirling around Tesla as Elon Musk crashes in and out of politics.

By contrast, the FTSE 100 has climbed a healthy 6.25%. It’s not shooting the lights out, but it’s steady. Over five years, US stocks are still miles ahead, up 90% versus 43% for UK shares. But that doesn’t tell the full story.

UK companies generally pay better dividends. The S&P 500 yields just 1.28%. That rises to 3.6% on the FTSE 100.

The maths adds up fast. Reinvest a 1.28% yield on £10,000 and after 20 years, it grows to £12,897. At 3.6%, the pot climbs to £20,285. That’s a big difference.

Individual winners

When I set up my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) two years ago, I parked a quarter of it in the Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF. It’s done well, but a heap of my FTSE 100 holdings have done better.

Now I’ve run out of cash to buy top UK shares on my shopping list, such as RELX (LSE: REL). Should I generate it by whittling down my US tracker?

RELX is a £75bn information and analytics giant, operating in more than 180 countries. Its done brilliantly, with little sign of slowing. The shares are up a relatively modest 10% over the last year, but 103% over a decade.

2024 results showed adjusted operating profit up 10% to £3.2bn on revenues of £9.43bn. Margins edged up to 33.9% as management tightened costs and boosted productivity.

RELX is growing well

That progress has carried into 2025, with growth across all four divisions in Q1. Financial crime compliance tools and digital identity checks are in demand. Its scientific and medical publishing arm also keeps growing.

There are risks. A global slowdown could hit its events business. Tariffs and currency shifts might impact revenues. At 1.53%, the dividend is modest, but the board’s committed to progressive payouts, with a 7% hike last year. It also made share buybacks totalling £2.5bn between 2024 and 2025.

Success doesn’t come cheap. RELX shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of over 32. But it has looked expensive for years and still kept climbing. Analyst sentiment remains strong.

I think it’s well worth considering, even at today’s price.

My SIPP’s convinced me that buying individual stocks can beat index tracking over time. I’m not ditching my S&P 500 tracker entirely. I need some US exposure, for diversification. But I may trim my holding to go hunting for home-grown opportunities — including RELX — over the weeks ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Harvey Jones has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, RELX, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

