Here’s the latest 12-month Nvidia stock price growth forecast

Is Nvidia stock still worth considering as it quietly creeps towards another record high? Ben McPoland considers a few key details.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has made a remarkable comeback since hitting a 12-month low in early April. Indeed, after rising more than 50% to reach $143, it’s just 7% off a new all-time high!

Can the Nvidia share price push on? Here’s what the latest Wall Street forecasts say.

Eye-popping numbers

Let’s start with the full-year earnings expectations. In its last fiscal year (FY2025), Nvidia’s revenue rocketed 114% to $130bn, driven higher by surging data centre demand as tech giants built infrastructure to support AI systems.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped 130% year on year to just under $3.

Naturally, due to the law of large numbers, this explosive triple-digit growth can’t carry on forever. Consequently, Nvidia’s growth rates are expected to moderate moving forward.

Still, revenue growth this fiscal year is expected to remain very strong, at roughly 53%. That would equate to revenue of about $200bn. EPS is tipped to increase 43% to around $4.30.

For context, in February 2020, Nvidia reported full-year revenue of just under $11bn! So, we’re looking at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 62% over this time.

When writing about Nvidia’s growth, I could finish most sentences with an exclamation mark! The company’s name is partly derived from the Latin word ‘invidia’, which means envy. That’s fitting for a company that now dominates AI chips, no doubt provoking jealousy in rivals.

Valuation

Based on the EPS forecast above, Nvidia stock is trading at 33 times forward earnings. That’s not as cheap as it was in April when I managed to pick up shares at $95 and about 22 times forward earnings.

But neither is it outrageous, in my opinion, given that the company’s earnings are expected to grow by double digits for at least the next five years. The company’s relentless roadmap of new products should support this.

As for the next 12 months, 54 analysts have a price target of $172, which is 20% higher than the current level. It might not get there, but brokers remain bullish as tech firms snap up Nvidia’s latest Blackwell racks, which house multiple cutting-edge superchips.

One bull is Bank of America securities analyst Vivek Arya, who has a $180 price target. He even reckons Nvidia could be classed as a value stock, given that its price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of just under one is cheaper than the overall S&P 500.

Further market opportunities

[Nvidia’s] opportunity is not just limited to what we see today, which is AI. In another few years, we will start to talk more about AI, about robotics, about autonomous cars, and the company’s technology is very leverageable into a lot of these new markets as well. Vivek Arya, interview on Yahoo Finance, June 2025

Whether Nvidia stock is worth buying depends on how quickly one sees the generative AI revolution expanding to AI agents and robotics. If both markets take off over the next few years, the company’s overall opportunity should grow considerably.

However, the firm may well see falling gross margins as competition ramps up. It’s also losing its market in China due to export restrictions, and this leaves the door open to more innovative Chinese rivals emerging.

Personally though, I believe Nvidia stock will rise further and is still worth considering.