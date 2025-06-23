Down 15% from February, is IAG’s share price a prime short-term risk/long-term reward play?

Member Login
IAG’s share price has fallen on a combination of short-term factors, leaving its depressed share price looking like a bargain for the long term.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Front view of aircraft in flight.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (LSE: IAG) share price has dropped 15% from its 7 February one-year traded high of £3.68.

However, it has done so because of short-term factors that may disappear sooner rather than later, in my view.

This would make its bearish-looking share price look like even more of a bargain than I thought it was before.

What’s caused the drop in share price?

The share price began to slide after the 1 February announcement of US tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Markets feared these might be extended to other countries.

When they duly were on 2 April – including on the UK — the share price fell some more. The lucrative North Atlantic routes comprise over 30% of IAG’s (as it’s known for short) available seat kilometres (ASK) in 2024. ASK measures the potential revenue-generating capacity of an airline’s operations. 

An indefinite continuation of these tariffs remains a risk for the firm. That said, IAG is working on expanding other routes in Latin America and Europe. Its Q1 2025 results saw a 7.1% year-on-year rise in its Latin America capacity and a 1.8% increase for Europe.

Additionally, I think it unlikely that these tariffs will remain much past Donald Trump’s current presidential term.

The other major factor that pushed its share price down was the recent escalation in the Iran-Israel conflict. This raised jet fuel prices and heightened market fears of key regional holiday destinations being disrupted.

These are certainly risks for IAG. Again,though, I think they are unlikely to continue for years.

That said, IAG’s Q1 results saw operating profit soar 191% to €191m (£161m). Total revenue jumped 9.6% to €7.044bn and net debt fell 18% to €6.129bn. Its operating margin more than doubled to 2.8% from 1.1%.

How undervalued are the shares now?

IAG’s 5.9 price-to-earnings ratio looks very undervalued against its peer group’s 7.6 average. This comprises Wizz Air at 5.6, Singapore Airlines at 7.4, Jet2 at 7.6, and easyJet at 9.8.

It also looks undervalued on its 0.5 price-to-sales ratio against its competitors’ average of 0.6.

I ran a discounted cash flow analysis that shows where any firm’s share price should be, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

This shows IAG shares are 49% undervalued at their current price of £3.14.

Therefore, their fair value is £6.16.

Will I buy the stock?

I am well over 50 now and focus on shares with a 7%+ dividend yield. These should enable me to keep reducing my working commitments. IAG only pays 2.5%, so it is not for me.

My latter point in the investment cycle also means my appetite to take investment risk has diminished. Basically, the longer the time remaining in someone’s investment cycle, the more time stocks have to recover from any shocks. And as has again been highlighted over the past five years, the airline sector is subject to many risks.

That said, if I were even 10 years younger I would buy IAG shares. It has strong earnings growth potential that should drive its share price and dividends much higher over time.

Consequently, I think it well worth the serious consideration by investors whose portfolios it suits.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

