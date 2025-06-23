Buying 500 Vodafone shares could generate a passive income of…

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Vodafone (LSE:VOD) has been a dividend favourite for some investors for a long time. From 2020 to late 2024, the dividend yield ranged from around 6% up to over 12%. However, cuts since then have made it a less stand-out pick for passive income potential. Here’s what it could still offer and whether I believe it’s an attractive option to consider.

Recent issues

Let’s start with the risks. Vodafone’s dividend was cut in 2024, primarily due to high debt levels and steep investment costs. In May last year, the management team announced that the dividend per share would be halved, citing a need for sustainable payouts with sufficient flexibility to invest and pay down debt.

As a result, the dividend yield has fallen as the updated lower dividends have been paid out. The yield currently stands at 5.03%.

The business has also struggled with performance in Germany, a key market. This has been due to factors such as competitive pressure, regulatory changes, and pricing actions. Finally, last month, there was surprise news, with CFO Luka Mucic announcing his departure, citing the challenges in the turnaround and investor restlessness.

Income potential

It isn’t all bad news, something that’s shown by the 5% rally in the stock over the past year. As far as the dividends go, I’m not overly concerned about the cut. As the CEO highlighted at the time, the rebased dividend level is more sustainable, and there’s an ambition to grow it over time.

Sustainability is a key factor when it comes to income. After all, I’d rather own a stock yielding 5% that looks reliable for the coming years than one with a 10% yield that’s showing all kinds of red flags.

The dividend cover is now close to 1, which means the current earnings almost cover the dividend. If the payout hadn’t been reduced, the business would have been under serious financial pressure to pay out the money, hurting cash flow.

Therefore, I think it was a smart long-term move, something that should help the business going forward. It also provides more funds to invest in new operations, which should generate more profits and boost income payments in the future. It’s a case of when accepting less today can become receiving more tomorrow!

Talking numbers

Right now, 500 Vodafone shares would cost £379.30. This could pay out £19.07 over the coming year. If an investor bought 500 more each month for the next year, the total passive income from this holding could rise to £229. Of course, future dividends aren’t guaranteed. The recent issues represent ongoing risks that could mean the dividend gets cut again in the future. But I feel it’s a more sustainable income option now, so it could be worth considering by investors.