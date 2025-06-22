Member Login
Over the next 5 years, I think these S&P 500 stocks will make me more money than a global index fund can

Edward Sheldon believes that these two high-quality S&P 500 growth stocks have the potential to beat the market over the next five years.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Global index funds can be great long-term investments. I own a few in my own portfolio and see them as ‘core’ holdings. However, investors looking to generate high returns from the stock market, individual stocks should be considered as they offer the potential for bigger gains.

Here’s a look at two S&P 500 stocks (I’m personally backing) that I predict will outperform global tracker funds over the next five years.

Driving the AI revolution

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has had an incredible run over the last five years, rising about 1,500%. But that doesn’t mean it can’t go higher.

Thanks to its high-powered GPUs, this company is at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. And this is still in its early stages (one prominent Wall Street analyst recently remarked that it’s only ‘10pm’ at the AI party).

Looking ahead, we’re likely to see all kinds of exciting AI applications, from AI agents (which can perform business tasks autonomously) to robotics, to self-driving cars (physical AI). And Nvidia’s accelerated computing technology’s likely to be driving a lot of it.

If the tech company can continue to generate double-digit revenue and earnings growth in the years ahead, I expect its share price to climb higher. Personally, I wouldn’t be surprised to see gains of 10-20% a year over the next five years (on average), given current top- and bottom-line growth forecasts and the stock’s reasonable valuation today (the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is only 34 at present).

Of course, slowing growth’s a risk here. This could be the result of a range of scenarios, from less business spending on AI solutions to new AI chips from competitors.

All things considered however, I remain bullish. I continue to think the stock’s worth considering on short-term pullbacks (which tend to come around regularly).

The leader in mobility

Another S&P 500 stock I reckon has market-beating potential is Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER). It’s a huge player in the rideshare and food delivery markets, with operations in over 70 countries worldwide.

There are a few reasons I’m backing this stock to beat the market over the next five years. One is that revenues are increasing at a rapid rate – currently Uber’s top line’s growing at around 15% a year.

Another is that the valuation’s quite reasonable relative to the growth. Right now, the stock’s trading at less than 25 times next year’s earnings forecast.

Add in the fact that the stock’s under-owned within the institutional investment community (many investors are still discovering the story here), and there’s plenty of potential. Again, I wouldn’t be surprised to see gains of 10-20% a year over the next five years, on average.

Now there are risks to the investment case here, of course. Fines from regulators and competition from Tesla (and its robotaxis) are two big ones worth highlighting.

I think this stock has all the right ingredients to be a long-term winner though. In my view, it’s definitely worth considering right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia , Tesla, and Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

