Lloyds, Legal & General, and Aviva: here’s what FTSE 100 investors were buying last week

The FTSE 100 still excites investors with excellent value and dividend stocks. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at what Brits have been buying.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The most bought stocks by Hargreaves Lansdown investors last week were FTSE 100 stocks Lloyds (LSE:LLOY), Legal & General, and Aviva. Conversely, the most sold shares were Rolls-Royce, Tesla, and BP.

Here are my thoughts on why this is the case:

Lloyds is always among the most traded shares on the index, so it’s no surprise to see it at the top of the buying list.

Legal & General is a dividend-paying favourite for many, and with renewed hostilities in the Middle East, some investors may have sought the relative safety of insurance.

Aviva is another insurance giant and may have benefitted from the same trend as above.

With Rolls-Royce shares hitting all-time highs, we may have seen some profit taking.

Tesla is also hotly traded by investors. The delay of its robotaxi launch may have pushed some to sell.

BP shares have moved sideways for some time, but pushed upwards following Israel’s first missile attack on Iran. Some investors may have seen this as an opportunity to sell.

What’s so special about Lloyds?

Lloyds remains a favourite among UK retail investors for several reasons. Its status as the country’s largest retail bank, with over 26m customers and a dominant presence on the high street, makes it a familiar and trusted name.

Lloyds also offers a strong dividend yield — currently near 4.5% — which is higher than the FTSE 100 average and attractive for income-focused investors seeking regular returns.

Meanwhile, Lloyds’ capital position and focus on the UK market provide a sense of stability, while its ongoing digital transformation and investment in technology enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Given this high volume of buying and selling activity, it’s likely that Lloyds is increasingly favoured by day traders. That would be my assumption, anyway.

Is Lloyds still cheap?

Banks typically reflect the health of the UK economy and that’s especially the case with Lloyds. As Lloyds doesn’t have an investment arm, its performance is highly dependent on macroeconomic factors.

This can also impact investor sentiment too, notably during the cost-of-living crisis when interest rates surged. The market was concerned that the macroeconomic environment would cause Lloyds to default, but the bank performed remarkably well. Still, the stock remained overlooked and undervalued for some time.

Today, Lloyds shares look to broadly be traded in line with FTSE 100 peers when adjusted for growth and dividends. For 2025, the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 11.7 times. This falls to 8.4 times in 2026 and just 7 times by 2027 as earnings are forecast to rise at a good rate.

The dividend yield is projected to grow at a decent pace too, with expectations of 4.5% in 2025, 5.4% in 2026, and 6.1% in 2027. The dividend payout ratio is projected to remain disciplined, at 53% in 2025, 45% in 2026, and 43% in 2027, suggesting Lloyds is balancing rewarding shareholders with maintaining capital strength.

And with a price-to-book ratio below one times from 2026 onward, Lloyds may become undervalued relative to its asset base.

It’s definitely a stock worth considering, although it’s clearly not as cheap as it once was. I’m not adding to my shares, partially due to concentration risk.