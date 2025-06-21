Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this penny stock on track for an explosive recovery in 2025?

Is this penny stock on track for an explosive recovery in 2025?

This penny stock could almost triple its earnings by 2026 if it successfully executes a turnaround strategy, potentially sending its share price flying!

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle

Image source: Getty Images

Penny stocks have a well-earned reputation for being volatile. But these tiny businesses are also capable of potentially delivering explosive gains. And investors who snapped up shares in IG Design Group (LSE:IGR) a month ago are already experiencing some of this first-hand.

The gift and celebration packaging company has just kicked off a turnaround strategy that’s started yielding some positive results. This has helped repark some fresh investor sentiment, sending the share price up more than 40% in the last month alone, with a 34% gain in a single day at the end of May.

Despite this surge, the IG Design share price is still trading significantly lower compared to a year ago. That means there’s still a long way to go for the business to complete its recovery. Yet, if analyst forecasts are correct, that could soon change.

Bullish forecast

A big part of renewed investor sentiment is management’s decision to exit DG America’s business. Despite generating close to $500m in revenue, the segment has struggled to deliver a profit. And with US tariffs only adding more pressure, leadership concluded that the “headwinds facing the division are untenable”.

The decision to dispose of problematic DG America was met with praise from investors. Why? Because the company’s now significantly reduced its exposure to the weaker US retail market environment that it’s struggled to navigate. At the same time, IG Design has just freed up a lot more capital to reinvest in stronger areas, refocusing the business into more profitable ventures.

Subsequently, profit margins and free cash flow generation are expected to rise. And institutional analysts have revised their earnings per share forecasts for 2026 to reach $0.43 versus the $0.16 achieved in 2024 – a 170% improvement.

Obviously, there’s no guarantee that this target will be hit since we’re still in the early stages of its turnaround plan. But if it does get things back on track, the team at Research Tree think the penny stock could skyrocket by 120% to 198p by this time next year!

What could go wrong?

No investment’s ever risk-free, and that’s especially true for IG Design Group. Despite being the source of many of its problems, DG America was also responsible for around half of its revenue stream. The company’s now dependent predominantly on the UK, European, and Australian markets, which have their own fair share of challenges.

A big source of renewed investor sentiment is IG Design’s ability to rebuild its scale at a higher margin in these markets. But a failure of execution could douse the flames of optimism and send the penny stock tumbling back down in the wrong direction.

Even if management makes all the right moves, there’s still the consumer spending cycle that can throw a spanner in the works. IG Design’s product portfolio consists entirely of discretionary items which aren’t likely to be in high demand if economic conditions take a turn for the worse – something that’s completely out of management’s control.

All things considered, I’m cautiously optimistic and think investors comfortable with high-risk, high-reward ventures may want to consider taking a closer look.

