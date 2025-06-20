Member Login
Over the last 3 years, this British investment fund has delivered nearly double the return of the FTSE 100

Over the last 3 years, this British investment fund has delivered nearly double the return of the FTSE 100

Thanks to his specific investment approach, this British fund manager has beaten the FTSE by a wide margin over the last three years.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Actively-managed investment funds sometimes get a bad rap. And that’s fair enough – many are pretty average. Yet there are great products out there that could be worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio. Here’s one British fund that has returned nearly twice that of the FTSE 100 index over the last three years.

An under-the-radar fund

The product in focus today is the VT Holland Advisors Equity Fund. It’s run by Andrew Hollingworth whose firm, Holland Advisors, is based in Surrey.

This is a global equity fund, meaning that it can invest in stocks listed internationally. However, it has a strong focus on the UK market today – the latest factsheet (for May) showed a 46% allocation to Europe including the UK.

In terms of performance, the fund returned 54.6% for the three-year period to the end of May. That compares to a return of 29.4% for the FTSE 100.

A unique strategy

What I like about this fund is that it offers something unique. When you look at the investment style and holdings, you quickly realise that this is very different to your average investment fund.

For a start, it’s unconstrained. In other words, the fund manager has the freedom to invest wherever he sees an opportunity and make big bets on individual companies if he wants to.

It’s also a high-conviction ‘concentrated’ fund. At the end of May, it only held 27 stocks.

Where things get really interesting, however, is Hollingworth’s specific area of focus. Essentially, he’s trying to identify powerful compounding businesses that are run by aligned owner-managers, and invest in them (for the long term) when they’re unloved and undervalued.

In many ways, it’s a similar approach to that of Warren Buffett. Ultimately, you could say the style combines growth, quality, and value investing.

Source: Holland Advisors.

A winning business model

One particular business model the fund manager is attracted to is what’s known as ‘scale economies shared’. This is where a company reduces fees for customers as it grows in size.

A stock in the fund at present (7.5% of the portfolio at the end of May) that has this kind of business model is Wise (LSE: WISE). It’s one of the world’s top international money transfer businesses.

As this founder-led company has become bigger over the years it has reduced its fees for customers. As a result, those fees are significantly lower than those of a lot of competitors today.

This provides a competitive advantage and keeps customers locked in. And it has helped the company generate huge growth in recent years (revenues have nearly tripled over the last three years).

It’s worth noting that Hollingworth first invested in Wise a few years ago when it was unloved and trading at much lower levels. So, he’s done well from the stock.

Personally, I believe Wise is still worth considering at current levels. A global economic slowdown is a risk in the short term but I think it will do well in the long run.

Worth a look?

What about the VT Holland Advisors Equity Fund though? Is it worth considering?

I believe so. The unconstrained and concentrated nature of the fund is a major risk (it could perform very differently to a big index), but I really like the investment approach here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Wise. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

