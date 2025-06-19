Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Now could be the opportunity for me to snap up overlooked FTSE shares

Now could be the opportunity for me to snap up overlooked FTSE shares

Jon Smith explains why the recent record FTSE levels could push investors towards looking at more undervalued stocks within the index.

Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last week, the FTSE 100 hit a new record high. Behavioural psychology tells us that people tend to avoid buying when prices are high, believing they aren’t getting good value. To some extent, I agree. But that’s why I think now is the perfect time for me to target undervalued stocks before the crowd rushes in.

Trying to beat the crowd

If you think about it, the logical step for investors to take after seeing the index breaking to new highs is to look for individual stocks that offer better value. Over the coming year, I’d expect this category of stocks to rally, as people cycle out of expensive shares and put that money to work in companies with lower valuation metrics.

If I can buy now, it could enable me to beat the inflows that could occur in the coming months. Of course, I don’t know exactly which FTSE 100 stocks will be flavour of the month. But I can spread my risk around a basket of companies with below-average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. In theory, all could eventually trade at a fairer value over time.

The risk to this strategy is that investors might decide to stick to buying high-growth stocks, even at lofty valuations. If people are optimistic about the company’s outlook, there’s no reason why something overvalued can’t become even more highly valued in the short run.

A suggestion to ponder

One example that I’m considering right now is Barclays (LSE:BARC). Despite contributing to the FTSE 100 rally with a 57% jump in the past year, the banking stock has a P/E ratio of 9.03. This is below the benchmark fair value of 10 I use, and well below the 16.6 figure of the FTSE 100 average.

The bank is doing well as part of a major cost-cutting programme. This should yield over £1bn of annual savings by next year. The simplified business lines are helping to increase efficiency. Further, the trading desks have handled market volatility well, boosting profits from this division.

Looking forward, I think the stock could rise further as the valuation increases. It’s pushing for more AI and digital banking initiatives, which should help progress, with income investors likely being attracted to the recent increases in the dividend per share amounts.

The bank is partly reliant on the success of the UK economy, which is a risk. The April GDP print showing a 0.3% contraction could spark some fears about the health of the economy going forward.

Even with this, the stock could see more people buying it as they look for good value picks in the index right now. Therefore, I’m strongly thinking about buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

