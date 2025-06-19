Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Meta’s putting ads in WhatsApp! Should I buy the stock for my ISA?

Meta’s putting ads in WhatsApp! Should I buy the stock for my ISA?

This writer can see a handful of excellent reasons to consider adding Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock to his portfolio today.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
CEO Mark Zuckerberg at F8 2019 event

Image source: Meta Platforms

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

For whatever reason, I’ve never owned shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) in my Stocks and Shares ISA. They’re up 750% in a decade, so this has been a massive missed opportunity.

Meta used to be known as Facebook, of course, and also owns Instagram. These two platforms are the advertisement cash cows, but it hasn’t done anything revolutionary with WhatsApp since it bought the messaging app 11 years ago.

That might be about to change, though. On 16 June, Meta announced that ads will finally be coming to the world’s most popular messaging app, which now has roughly 3bn monthly users.

The potential monetisation opportunity could be enormous. Given this, should I rush out to buy Meta stock right now? Here’s my take.

An AI giant

To be fair, I was already bullish on the stock before this announcement. The amount of customer data the firm has is mind-boggling, and this gives it a massive advantage in the age of AI. It can use the technology to both improve targeted ads and boost user engagement.

Just last week, in fact, a friend told me how scarily good Instagram’s ads have become. He says it’s like the algorithm knows what he wants before he does!

The company has confirmed that AI is indeed already delivering tangible benefits. In the six months to the end of March, improvements to its recommendation systems led to a 7% increase in time spent on Facebook, 6% more on Instagram, and 35% on Threads. 

In Q1, revenue grew 16% year on year — or 19% at constant currency — to $42.3bn, while net profit totalled a cool $16.6bn (up 35%). An average of 3.43bn people used Meta’s apps daily, up 6%.

In recent days, the company announced it was investing $14.3bn to pursue artificial general intelligence (the holy grail of AI). When you generate as much cash as Meta does, I suppose you can give it a crack.

Overall, we are focused on building full general intelligence…The pace of progress across the industry and the opportunities ahead for us are staggering.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Q1 2025 earnings call

Monetising WhatsApp

In WhatsApp, the company is introducing channel subscriptions, promoted channels, and ads in the “Updates” tab to help users find channels/products they’re interested in. They will be kept separate from personal conversations, thankfully. 

Source: Meta

Speaking as a regular WhatsApp user, I have mixed feelings. I already have products I’m interested in — as well as those I’m not — flying at me from all angles. Radio, email, YouTube, Netflix, and so on. I’m not too keen on signing up to see more on my daily messaging app. 

Crucially though, Meta says personal messages will remain end-to-end encrypted and will not be used for ad targeting. Despite this, I think some WhatsApp users might fear that Facebook-style tracking is on the way, driving them to Telegram, Signal, or other alternatives. So this new feature is not totally risk-free, in my opinion. 

Whether or not this moves the needle remains to be seen. But currently trading at 27 times forward earnings, I don’t think the stock is overvalued. Investors might therefore want to consider it today.

As for me, I’m going to put it on my watchlist as a potential candidate to buy on a dip.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Despite hitting a record high, analysts reckon Rolls-Royce shares are still undervalued

| James Beard

Our writer takes a look at the latest forecasts for Rolls-Royce shares and reflects on where future earnings growth might…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

3 UK shares I’m avoiding in today’s uncertain market

| Mark Hartley

With stock prices soaring, these 3 UK shares look expensive based on key valuation metrics. Here's why one Fool UK…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

3 signs the stock market’s entering a new bull phase — and how I aim to play it

| Mark Hartley

The stock market's gaining steam. Here are three reasons a new bull run may be starting and how this Fool…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Down 25% and 33% in 6 months, are these 2 FTSE 100 fallers bargains?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Though the FTSE 100 is up almost 8% in six months, these two Footsie shares have crashed by 25% and…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

The BAE Systems share price is at an all-time high… is it too expensive to buy now?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox certainly hadn’t expected the BAE Systems share price to push this high. Now he’s wondering whether it…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£8,800 in savings? Here’s how investors could turn that into a £20,000 second income… with time

| Dr. James Fox

Millions invest for a second income. Here, Dr James Fox explains how an investor can generate a life-changing figure from…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

2 top UK stocks I still wouldn’t touch with a barge pole

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has his barge pole out and is using it to keep these risky UK stocks away from his…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Growth Shares

The Rolls-Royce share price could hit £10 if these 2 things happen

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out two key factors that will likely dictate if the Rolls-Royce share price can continue to push…

Read more »