Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 5 passive income stocks I aim to hold for life

5 passive income stocks I aim to hold for life

Mark Hartley identifies five passive income stocks that he wants to hold until retirement and beyond, explaining why he’s chosen these stocks.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Building a reliable passive income stream takes patience and a long-term view. That’s why I plan to hold the following five dividend-paying stocks for life. 

Each one has a solid track record of rewarding shareholders with regular payouts and steady growth. All of them have been paying dividends for more than 20 years except OSB Group, which has delivered 11 consecutive years of returns, but shows promise of becoming a future dividend hero.

Aviva

Aviva‘s long been one of the most dependable insurers in the UK. With a simple business model focused on life insurance, general insurance, and asset management, it generates steady cash flow and has returned billions to shareholders in recent years. Its dividend yield currently sits around 5.9%, with annual growth of around 7% over the past five years. That kind of consistency is exactly what I look for in a passive income stock.

OSB Group

OSB Group‘s a relatively newer name but one with strong potential. Specialising in buy-to-let and residential mortgages, the bank has carved out a profitable niche in the UK lending market. It offers a dividend yield of around 6.7%, and the payout has grown roughly 5% a year over the last half-decade. While it hasn’t been around as long as the others, its financial performance and payout discipline give me confidence for the long term.

HSBC

When it comes to scale, it’s hard to ignore HSBC, the largest bank in the UK and one of the biggest globally. It’s a cornerstone of many income portfolios, offering a dividend yield near 6%. For four straight years it increased its dividend at a rate of 5.6%. With exposure to Asia and a solid balance sheet, HSBC continues to offer both stability and growth potential.

TP ICAP

TP ICAP is more niche. It’s one of the world’s largest interdealer brokers, acting as an intermediary in financial markets where liquidity is thin and expertise is essential. It’s a rare kind of business with high barriers to entry and dependable income streams. Its dividend also yields around 6%, with four straight years of growth at a rate of almost 9%. For those seeking diversification within the finance sector, TP ICAP adds something a little different.

Legal & General‘s (LSE:LGEN) a financial services giant offering pensions, insurance, and investment management. It has long been regarded as one of the most reliable income shares on the FTSE 100, with a dividend yield often above 8%. Even in challenging times, it’s maintained payouts.

However, recent years haven’t been kind. Revenue and earnings have fallen three years in a row. Net margins are down to just 0.67%, and the stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 90 raises serious valuation concerns. Dividends are no longer well covered, and if earnings don’t recover, a cut may be on the cards. 

That said, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.42 suggests the shares aren’t expensive relative to sales, and Legal & General’s long track record of putting shareholders first makes it a stock worth considering.

For me, these five stocks represent the foundation of a portfolio designed to generate income for decades to come. But as always, diversification‘s critical and staying invested for the long haul is what makes passive income truly work.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in Aviva Plc, HSBC Holdings, Legal & General Group Plc, OSB Group, and Tp Icap Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Tp Icap Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? Here’s how a Stocks & Shares ISA could help turn £1,000 per month into £1,000,000

| Stephen Wright

A 6.5% average annual return is enough to turn £1,000 per month into £1m over 30 years. And a Stocks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

This dynamic UK stock has a 9.5% dividend yield and could be 43% undervalued

| Alan Oscroft

Does this UK stock have a rare combination of both dividend and growth potential? Let's examine a bit closer and…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

I’ve just bought this excellent S&P 500 stock for my ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) could be a big S&P 500 winner as it doubles down on the artificial intelligence…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 can offer some growth bargains. But here are 3 risks to watch out for!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains a trio of factors he considers when sifting through the FTSE 250 looking for potential bargain shares…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 defensive shares for investors to consider for passive income in 2025

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at two reliable dividend payers in defensive sectors that could help build a long-term passive…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Growth Shares

Now could be the opportunity for me to snap up overlooked FTSE shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the recent record FTSE levels could push investors towards looking at more undervalued stocks within the…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

A 7.6% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a reliable FTSE 250 trust

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a potential income gem with a dividend forecast that indicates the dividend per share is heading…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

34% cheaper this year, is this FTSE 100 share a classic turnaround story?

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 100 share has performed horribly so far in 2025. Our writer sees substantial risks -- but is excited…

Read more »