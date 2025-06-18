Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett’s stock is getting cheaper! Is this an opportunity for investors?

Warren Buffett’s stock is getting cheaper! Is this an opportunity for investors?

Shares of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway have fallen in value since the legendary investor announced his retirement plans.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Since Warren Buffett announced his intention to retire at the end of 2025, Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK.B) shares have become noticeably cheaper, with both Class A and B shares falling by around 8% from their all-time highs, underperforming the broader S&P 500, which has risen over the same period. 

This pullback may reflect investor anxiety about the post-Buffett era, despite his successor Greg Abel’s strong operational credentials. But there are likely factors at play.

A little intro on Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway is a vast American conglomerate, famous for its unique structure and Buffett’s legendary value investing approach. The company’s operations span insurance (GEICO, Gen Re), railways (BNSF), utilities and energy (Berkshire Hathaway Energy), manufacturing (Precision Castparts, Duracell), and retail (Dairy Queen, See’s Candies).

In addition to wholly-owned businesses, Berkshire manages an enormous portfolio of publicly traded equities, with its largest holdings including Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, Bank of America, and Chevron. These five stocks alone account for over 62% of its equity portfolio. For a period, Apple accounted for over half of this portfolio. Clearly, concentration risk wasn’t a huge concern for Buffett.

Cash-rich, but risk remains

Financially, Berkshire sits atop a colossal cash pile, with $333bn in cash and short-term investments, including over $300bn in US Treasury bills as of Q1 2025. This immense liquidity provides a buffer against market shocks and positions the company to seize opportunities during downturns. 

However, the company’s first-quarter earnings fell short of expectations, and the recent leadership transition has led to investor caution and profit-taking after a strong multi-year rally.

Despite its diversification, Berkshire remains heavily US-focused, with the majority of its revenues and assets tied to the American economy. This domestic concentration means it’s particularly sensitive to US economic trends, such as inflation and growth.

According to the Federal Reserve’s model, a $10 increase in oil prices could push US inflation up by 0.4% and slow growth by a similar margin, underscoring the macroeconomic risks Berkshire faces as a predominantly American enterprise.

The bottom line

Berkshire Hathaway stands out for its remarkable long-term performance. The shares saw an average annual gain of 19.9% since 1965, far outpacing the S&P 500’s 10.4% over the same period. It has continued to outperform major indices since the start of the pandemic despite holding a limited number of technology giants — these are the stocks that have really taken the US indices higher.

Personally, I’m investing in Berkshire for the long run and, as such, I’m quite happy to take advantage of dips like this. I appreciate concern about Buffett’s retirement may dampen sentiment for some time, but I doubt the core investment proposition will change — this is about a diversified investment in the US economy. I believe investors should consider Berkshire Hathaway, especially as the stock pulls back.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Fox has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Here’s one of the FTSE 250’s greatest bargain shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share's risen 10% since the start of the year. Royston Wild gives the lowdown on why this…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Should I sell Legal & General Group and buy even more Phoenix shares instead?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled he bought Phoenix shares as the FTSE 100 insurer has done better than he hoped. He…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has a stunning 10.8% yield! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by the amount of income on offer from this FTSE 250 stock, but not too dazzled…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in these 5 FTSE 100 shares in June 2020 would now be worth…

| James Beard

Our writer considers the best-performing shares on the FTSE 100 since the summer of 2020, and takes a closer look…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: June’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

A 7.3% yield but down 22% from September, is it time for me to buy more of an overlooked FTSE gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has been hit by concerns over Chinese growth and US tariffs. But are both overdone,…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Where’s the Lloyds share price heading in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

| Mark Hartley

With the Lloyds share price already posting strong gains in 2025, Mark Hartley explores where it could go next --…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 8% from its one-year high, is Unilever’s share price too cheap for me to pass up?

| Simon Watkins

Heavyweight FTSE 100 conglomerate Unilever has seen its share price slide 8% in recent months. But does this mean it's…

Read more »