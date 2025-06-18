Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I sell Legal & General Group and buy even more Phoenix shares instead?

Should I sell Legal & General Group and buy even more Phoenix shares instead?

Harvey Jones is thrilled he bought Phoenix shares as the FTSE 100 insurer has done better than he hoped. He can’t say the same about Legal & General.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

My Phoenix (LSE: PHNX) shares are on a roll. They’re up 36% in a year, which is pretty good going for a FTSE 100 insurance conglomerate. They boast a trailing dividend yield of 8.2%, so my total return‘s heading towards 45%. Which is even better.

This is exactly what I hoped would happen when I bought Phoenix Group Holdings, to use its full name, in January and March last year. At the time, the shares looked brilliant value, with a price-to-earnings ratio of around six or seven, and a yield heading towards double digits.

Two things worried me at the time. First, financials sector ops had been out of favour for years, with low valuations and high yields everywhere I looked. Was I missing something?

Second, I already had exposure to the sector through Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN), which had a similar profile (cheap plus lots of income). Wasn’t I simply buying more of the same?

In many respects, yes. But not entirely.

Two very different years

Legal & General shares haven’t done half as well. They’re up just over 10% in the last 12 months, less than a third of the growth from Phoenix.

Phoenix has earned those returns. On 17 March, it posted full-year operating cash generation of £1.4bn, up 22%, hitting its 2026 target two years early. Adjusted operating profit jumped 31% to £825m, and it paid down debt too. The total dividend rose around 2.5% to 54p.

However, Legal & General also delivered a solid set of numbers on 12 March. Core operating profits rose 6% to £1.62bn. The full-year dividend jumped 5% to 21.36p and it’s planning a huge return of capital to shareholders worth £5bn over three years.

On Tuesday (17 June), Legal & General hosted a deep-dive day into its asset management business, and it seemed positive. Management aims to grow profits from the unit to between £500m and £600m by 2028, targeting 6-10% compound annual growth.

It’s also aiming to grow private markets assets to more than £85bn, from £57bn, while lifting fee margins to double digits.

Big asset managers

It’s impressive stuff. Legal & General’s the UK’s biggest asset manager, with £1.1trn under management, so it has scale on its side. And while Phoenix has surged, it’s not clear how much more juice is left in the tank. Analyst forecasts suggest a small pullback from here, with a median target price of 640p. By contrast, the L&G forecast points to a 5% rise to 268p.

Phoenix is enjoying its moment in the sun but fortunes can shift quickly. I’m thrilled by Phoenix and underwhelmed by Legal & General, but the gap isn’t as wide as I thought. And there’s no guarantee that the outperformance will continue in either direction.

It’s tempting to switch from the laggard to the leader, but sod’s law alone suggests that’s a risky manoeuvre. So I’ll keep things as they are.

I think both insurance giants are worth considering for long-term income and growth. But in the spirit of diversification, I’ll seek that in other sectors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc and Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash as war fears grow?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says hanging around for a stock market crash is no way to pick FTSE 100 shares. What matters…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Here’s one of the FTSE 250’s greatest bargain shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share's risen 10% since the start of the year. Royston Wild gives the lowdown on why this…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has a stunning 10.8% yield! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by the amount of income on offer from this FTSE 250 stock, but not too dazzled…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in these 5 FTSE 100 shares in June 2020 would now be worth…

| James Beard

Our writer considers the best-performing shares on the FTSE 100 since the summer of 2020, and takes a closer look…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: June’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

A 7.3% yield but down 22% from September, is it time for me to buy more of an overlooked FTSE gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has been hit by concerns over Chinese growth and US tariffs. But are both overdone,…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Where’s the Lloyds share price heading in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

| Mark Hartley

With the Lloyds share price already posting strong gains in 2025, Mark Hartley explores where it could go next --…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 8% from its one-year high, is Unilever’s share price too cheap for me to pass up?

| Simon Watkins

Heavyweight FTSE 100 conglomerate Unilever has seen its share price slide 8% in recent months. But does this mean it's…

Read more »