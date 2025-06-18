Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Just released: June’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: June’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Investors following the Fire style are accepting higher risk with the goal of attaining higher returns over time. So this approach requires a higher risk tolerance, and the willingness to accept significant volatility in share prices. In October 2019, we also expanded the range of our Fire shares to also include potential recommendations from the US stock market, which tends to include a better variety of “growth” stocks.

We suggest that investors that primarily buy Fire shares should be particularly mindful of diversification in their portfolios. With sufficient diversification investors should still be able benefit from any upside, while limiting the damage to their portfolio when situations don’t turn out as we hoped.

We don’t consider Fire investing to be gambling or a get-rich-quick scheme, though. We aim to be long-term owners of these businesses and reap the rewards from their success. Our investing time horizon for these shares is measured in years and decades, not weeks and months.

“We’re pleased to bring this growing, profitable, defensive medtech into the Scorecard in June and look forward to seeing how it gets back on track in the years ahead.”

Ian Pierce, Share Advisor

June’s Fire recommendation:

Redacted

Want The Full Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash as war fears grow?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says hanging around for a stock market crash is no way to pick FTSE 100 shares. What matters…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Here’s one of the FTSE 250’s greatest bargain shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share's risen 10% since the start of the year. Royston Wild gives the lowdown on why this…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Should I sell Legal & General Group and buy even more Phoenix shares instead?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled he bought Phoenix shares as the FTSE 100 insurer has done better than he hoped. He…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has a stunning 10.8% yield! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by the amount of income on offer from this FTSE 250 stock, but not too dazzled…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in these 5 FTSE 100 shares in June 2020 would now be worth…

| James Beard

Our writer considers the best-performing shares on the FTSE 100 since the summer of 2020, and takes a closer look…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

A 7.3% yield but down 22% from September, is it time for me to buy more of an overlooked FTSE gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has been hit by concerns over Chinese growth and US tariffs. But are both overdone,…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Where’s the Lloyds share price heading in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

| Mark Hartley

With the Lloyds share price already posting strong gains in 2025, Mark Hartley explores where it could go next --…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 8% from its one-year high, is Unilever’s share price too cheap for me to pass up?

| Simon Watkins

Heavyweight FTSE 100 conglomerate Unilever has seen its share price slide 8% in recent months. But does this mean it's…

Read more »