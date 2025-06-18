Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are 2 of the FTSE 250’s most ‘hated’ shares! Which should investors consider buying?

Here are 2 of the FTSE 250’s most ‘hated’ shares! Which should investors consider buying?

Hedge funds think these FTSE 250 stocks will plummet in value. But Royston Wild feels one of them might defy their expectations.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

When selecting which FTSE 100 or FTSE 250 shares to buy, I always like to see what other retail and institutional investors are doing.

Discovering what hedge funds are doing can be very informative given the huge resources and mountains of experience these institutions have. I’ve been looking at shares that they’ve been ‘shorting’ in the expectation that they’ll fall in price.

Here are two from the FTSE 250 that have caught my eye. While I feel investors should consider avoiding one of them, I think the other one could prove an excellent candidate for further research.

Wizz Air

According to shorttracker.co.uk, Wizz Air‘s (LSE:WIZZ) the second-most shorted stock on the index right now, putting it just behind Ocado. Some 4.9% of its shares are shorted, with five hedge funds taking a short position on the budget airline.

Source: shorttracker.co.uk

As the chart shows, short interest has exploded in recent weeks. This reflects in part a recent spike in oil prices caused by escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Fuel costs form a colossal portion of airlines’ expenses. So this pick-up in shorting activity perhaps isn’t a surprise. However, this is far from the only problem impacting investors’ views of Wizz Air shares.

Indeed, the business — which concentrates on Central and Eastern European routes — has been in freefall, primarily due to engine troubles that have grounded much of its fleet. Wizz’s share price is down 55% over the last year.

The problem is tipped to persist into the latter part of the 2020s. And to rub salt in the wound, the compensation deal agreed with engine supplier Pratt & Whitney is only partially covering the problem.

I feel the company’s focus on emerging European markets could set it up for solid long-term growth. So could its focus on the low-cost segment as value becomes increasingly important with consumers.

But with oil prices rising and its planes grounded — not to mention market competition increasing and economic conditions still extremely uncertain — I think Wizz Air shares are far too risky to consider today.

NCC Group

But I feel that cybersecurity specialist NCC Group (LSE:NCC) could be a much better share to look at. That’s even though four hedge funds have shorted its shares, pushing total short interest to 3.8%.

Source: shorttracker.co.uk

There are some similarities here with Wizz Air, even though the two companies operate in very different sectors. Revenues at the IT company are highly sensitive to broader economic conditions. It also faces substantial competitive threats, and is a small fish compared with many of its US peers (like Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike).

However, having online protections in place is a necessity rather than a luxury as the number of cyberattacks rapidly increases. Having them can save businesses a fortune in unnecessary costs and lost revenues, so NCC’s profits may remain more resilient than other IT companies.

What’s more, the rapid rate of market growth still provides exceptional growth opportunities for the company. Analysts at BCC Research think the cybersecurity sector will expand at an annualised rate of 11.3% during the five years to 2029.

NCC’s already proved it has the know-how to capitalise on this market boom, with revenues rising 31.3% at constant currencies in the 16 months to September. I think it’s worth a very close look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CrowdStrike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have surged… this stock could be next

| Dr. James Fox

With Rolls-Royce shares up 1,000% over the past two-and-a-half years, investors are on the lookout for the next stock to…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Up 83% in a year, is this FTSE 250 bank en route to joining the FTSE 100?

| Mark Hartley

A lesser-known banking stock on the FTSE 250 is rapidly climbing the ranks, vying for a place in the top…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Which UK shares could be next to leave for the US?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at two FTSE 100 firms that might be tempted to join the companies moving their shares from…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

A £10,000 investment in Vodafone shares, made 5 years ago, is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Vodafone shares have had a disappointing few years. But could this year mark the pivot point in the company's turnaround…

Read more »

Chef preparing food to be delivered by Deliveroo Editions
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares the only free lunch on the FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has his eye on Tesco shares. The FTSE 100's biggest grocery chain has served up top notch fare…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Here’s why I just loaded up on this FTSE 100 growth and dividend share

| Royston Wild

With a high dividend yield and ultra-low P/E ratio, I thought this strong FTSE 100 outperformer was too cheap for…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share is surging right now! So why won’t I touch it with a bargepole?

| Royston Wild

Conflict between Iran and Israel is driving BP's share price steadily higher. Yet Royston Wild remains keen to avoid the…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Can the Lloyds share price surge even higher in 2025?

| Ken Hall

The Lloyds share price has been on a tearing run of late. Ken Hall has his say on the stock's…

Read more »