Are Tesco shares the only free lunch on the FTSE 100?

Harvey Jones has his eye on Tesco shares. The FTSE 100’s biggest grocery chain has served up top notch fare for investors for years now.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Tesco (LSE: TSC) shares have really delivered. They’re up 27% over 12 months and 75% across five years. The UK’s biggest grocer has shown bite after losing its way under former boss Philip Clarke, with consistent success for the last decade.

It’s now one of the most solid performers on the FTSE 100. Whenever I check the Tesco share price, it seems to be quietly doing its thing. Of course, there has been the odd bump. The shares took a knock after Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, even though Tesco wasn’t directly affected.

It soon bounced back and is now brushing off the market jitters caused by rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

Steady gains

Tesco has already seen off Brexit, Covid, the cost-of-living crisis, and the apparently unstoppable rise of Aldi and Lidl. According to Kantar Worldpanel, it now holds a 28% share of the UK grocery market, its highest in a decade. That’s well ahead of Sainsbury’s, which sits at 15.1%.

Its latest trading update, published on 12 June, showed UK food sales up 5.9% in Q1, with non-food sales up 6.2%.

Sales across all channels were growing, led by online, where revenue jumped 11.5%. Customer satisfaction improved too, while Tesco held its price position thanks to Aldi Price Match on 600 lines, 1,000 low everyday prices, and around 9,000 Clubcard deals each week.

It’s not easy being top dog, but this is a strong showing.

Dividend growth

Tesco has served up a reliable stream of income too. The trailing yield is currently 3.46%, which is down slightly due to recent share price growth.

In 2025, it paid a full-year dividend of 13.7p, up 13.2% on the previous year’s 12.1p. Over five years, payouts have grown at a compound annual rate of 8.41%. That’s not bad going.

There have been flat years, though. The dividend was frozen both in 2021 and 2023. Analysts expect it to stay flat at 13.7p in 2026. After that, they’re forecasting 15.1p in 2027 and 16.1p in 2028, lifting the projected yield to 4.4%.

So, this isn’t a completely free lunch. Some years offer a lighter portion than others, but it’s still tasty.

Valuation and verdict

Tesco is also returning cash to shareholders through buybacks. Since 10 April, it has repurchased £448m of shares under a £1.45bn programme set to run until April 2026.

The current price-to-earnings ratio is 14.2, which looks reasonable given the stock’s recent form. Analysts now expect slower growth though. The 12-month median forecast stands at 414.6p, suggesting a modest gain of around 5% from today’s level, with dividends on top.

Nine out of 16 analysts nonetheless label it a Strong Buy, with another three on Buy. Only one says Sell. That’s encouraging, but no company is bulletproof.

Margins remain wafer thin at 3% to 4%, and the grocery sector is brutally competitive. At some point, Asda or Morrisons might get their act together, which could take a bite out of profits. Aldi and Lidl will keep pressing. A future Tesco boss might also get it wrong, as Clarke once did.

There’s a saying that the only free lunch in investing is diversification. That still holds. Tesco shares aren’t risk-free. But I still think its shares are worth considering today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

