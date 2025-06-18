Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A 7.3% yield but down 22% from September, is it time for me to buy more of an overlooked FTSE gem?

A 7.3% yield but down 22% from September, is it time for me to buy more of an overlooked FTSE gem?

This FTSE 100 commodities giant has been hit by concerns over Chinese growth and US tariffs. But are both overdone, leaving the stock looking a bargain?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Trader on video call from his home office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

FTSE 100 commodities giant Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) has suffered from market uncertainty over China’s economic prospects.

China has been the world’s key buyer of the commodities needed to drive its growth since the late 1990s. However, three years of Covid from early 2020 slowed down its high rate of growth.

Additionally concerning for markets were the high tariffs imposed by the US on its trading partners in April.

That said, I think this could be just the right time for me to add to my existing holding in the firm.

Short-term pain, long-term gain?

As a senior investment bank trader, ‘long term’ could sometimes mean 30 minutes. As a private investor for some time now, it means around 30 years to me!

Over that period, fundamental quality in a firm tends to shine through. And there is plenty of time for transitory shocks in the market or linked to individual stocks to pass.

In Rio Tinto’s case a risk remains that China never fully recovers from the damage done by Covid or tariffs.

But progress has already been seen in its economy. The first quarter of this year saw its gross domestic product (GDP) increase 5.4%. This was ahead of the highest market forecasts for 5%. This was also Beijing’s official target for 2024 – which it achieved – and it remains the target for 2025.

That said, even a 4.5% Chinese GDP expansion is equivalent to adding an economy the size of investment darling India to its own every four years.

On the US tariff threat, May saw Washington lower its levies on China from 145% to 30%.At the same time, China’s retaliatorytariffs on US goods were reduced from 125% to 10%.

How does the share price look?

Rio Tinto’s 8.2 price-to-earnings ratio is bottom of its peer group, which averages 22. These firms comprise BHP at 10.8, Vedanta at 11.9, Antofagasta at 28.9, and Griffing Mining at 36.6.

So it is very undervalued on this measure.

The same is true of its 1.7 price-to-book ratio compared to its competitors’ average of 2.8. And it is also the case with Rio Tinto’s 1.8 price-to-sales ratio against the 2.5 average of its peer group.

I ran a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis to put these undervaluations into a share price context.

The DCF for Rio Tinto shows it is 41% undervalued at its present price of £42.57.

Therefore, their fair value is £72.10.

The added bonus of a high dividend

In 2024, Rio Tinto paid a total dividend of $4.02, with a sterling equivalent set of £3.10.

This yields 7.3% on the current share price — more than double the FTSE 100’s 3.5% average yield. It is also well over the 4.6% ‘risk-free rate’ (the UK 10-year government bond yield).

My minimum requirement for my dividend stock holdings is a yield of 7%. This comprises the risk-free rate, plus compensation for the additional risk inherent in share investment.

So, Rio Tinto shares still comfortably meet that minimum level for me.

Given their significant undervaluation and their strong yield, I will buy more of the shares very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash as war fears grow?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says hanging around for a stock market crash is no way to pick FTSE 100 shares. What matters…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Here’s one of the FTSE 250’s greatest bargain shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 share's risen 10% since the start of the year. Royston Wild gives the lowdown on why this…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Should I sell Legal & General Group and buy even more Phoenix shares instead?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled he bought Phoenix shares as the FTSE 100 insurer has done better than he hoped. He…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has a stunning 10.8% yield! Time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by the amount of income on offer from this FTSE 250 stock, but not too dazzled…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in these 5 FTSE 100 shares in June 2020 would now be worth…

| James Beard

Our writer considers the best-performing shares on the FTSE 100 since the summer of 2020, and takes a closer look…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: June’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Where’s the Lloyds share price heading in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

| Mark Hartley

With the Lloyds share price already posting strong gains in 2025, Mark Hartley explores where it could go next --…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 8% from its one-year high, is Unilever’s share price too cheap for me to pass up?

| Simon Watkins

Heavyweight FTSE 100 conglomerate Unilever has seen its share price slide 8% in recent months. But does this mean it's…

Read more »