This £12k ISA produces £989 a year in cash passive income

This £12k ISA produces £989 a year in cash passive income

The great thing about passive income is I don’t work to earn it. For example, investing £12,000 in this share in an ISA could produce £989 a year, tax-free!

Cliff D'Arcy
Cliff D'Arcy
British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface

Image source: Getty Images

I’m a huge fan of passive income — earnings that come other than from paid work. Types of unearned income include cash interest, bond coupons, rental income, and share dividends.

My favourite passive income is the dividends paid by certain shares to their owners. American tycoon John D Rockefeller once remarked, “Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It’s to see my dividends coming in.” Like Rockefeller, I enjoy banking my dividends, but as just one of my many joys in life.

The joy of stocks

Thanks to a teenage interest in financial markets, I have been investing for almost four decades. Along the way, I discovered one simple way to raise my returns. I collect share dividends, but don’t spend this cash. Instead, I reinvest it into buying more shares.

Of course, there is no guaranteed strategy for stock-market success, as each approach has its merits and drawbacks. But this method — buying shares in good businesses at fair prices and reinvesting their dividends — works for me and my family.

A dividend dynamo

Not all UK-listed shares pay dividends, but most FTSE 100 stocks do. Also, future dividends are not guaranteed and can be cut or cancelled at short notice. Also, companies paying out super-high dividends sometimes suffer as a result of this cash drain.

That said, here’s an example of one high-yielding share in my family portfolio that’s a favourite for producing powerful passive income. The business is Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX), which buys, manages, and runs off insurance, pension, and investment portfolios.

Done well, this can be a profitable business. Indeed, Phoenix now administers roughly £290bn of assets for around 12m customers. As I write (16 June), its shares trade at 655p, valuing this group at nearly £6.6bn. Over one year, this FTSE 100 share is up 36.7%, but has gained only 2.3% over five years.

What grabs me about this stock is its powerful passive income. The dividend yield of over 8.2% a year is almost 2.3 times the FTSE 100’s cash yield of 3.6% a year. In fact, it’s one of the highest in the entire London stock market. Indeed, £12,000 invested in Phoenix inside a Stocks and Shares ISA would produce £989 in tax-free passive income this year. Nice.

Having paid 514.9p a share for our holding in Phoenix, we are sitting on a 27.2% paper profit. Then again, this firm operates in a fiercely competitive sector dominated by much larger rivals. Also, falling investment returns, lower fees, or a stock-market crash could hammer Phoenix’s earnings and cash flow. Even so, we have no intention of selling our stake while these juicy dividends keep rolling in!

The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Phoenix Group Holdings shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

