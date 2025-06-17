Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Ashtead share price steadies ahead of US listing move. What should investors do now?

The Ashtead share price steadies ahead of US listing move. What should investors do now?

The Ashtead share price has soared 12,000% since 1988 in its life on the FTSE 100. As FY results come in, it’s time to move on.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Ashtead Group (LSE: AHT) share price was barely affected by full-year results released Tuesday (17 June), which looked a bit mixed.

Ashtead is reporting its last set of FY results as a FTSE 100 company before it switches its main listing to New York and adopts its US Sunbelt Rentals business name. CEO Brendan Horgan said the move should happen “in the first quarter of calendar year 2026.

The construction rental firm signed off from London with a 1% decline in revenue as profit before tax dropped 5%. Adjusted earnings per share dipped 4%.

By contrast, soaring free cash flow hit $1,790m from 2024’s $216m. The full-year dividend comes in at 108 cents per share. That’s 79.7p at current exchange rates, for a yield of 1.8% on the previous close.

At the time of writing, the share price has fallen less than 1%.

What next?

Looking forward, the company says “we expect a number of years of strong earnings and free cash flow generation.” And that means it will “have the opportunity to enhance returns to shareholders, while maintaining leverage towards the middle of our target range of 1.0 to 2.0 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA.”

That leverage ratio came in at 1.6 times for the 2025 fiscal year. So it’s on course, and down a little from 1.7 times in 2024.

For the current year, the board’s guidance suggests revenue growth of 0%-4%. Capital expenditure should be around $1.8bn to $2.2bn with free cash flow between $2.bn and $2.3bn.

US relocation

A move of a company’s stock market listing might sound like a major upheaval. But the announcement of the plan in December 2024 said: “Today Ashtead is substantially a US business, reporting in US dollars, with almost all the group’s operating profit (98% in FY24) derived from North America.”

It added: “The board has concluded that the US market is the natural long-term listing venue for the group.” It’s hard to disagree.

The company will still retain a UK listing, so shareholders happy with the move shouldn’t have to do anything. And most do seem to be happy, with 96.4% voting in favour of the motion at a court meeting on 10 June.

Valuation

We’re looking a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16 based on the adjusted EPS of 369.5 cents (272.7p) just reported.

That’s close to the long-term average for the FTSE 100. But the average for the S&P 500, for example, is currently estimated at around 28. But it does include a number of extremely highly valued tech stocks.

Some observers suggest we could see a re-rating for Ashtead stock closer to US valuations after the move. Others see it coming at a bad time with the US under a growing threat of stagflation.

I see the move as little more than a formality as this is already an almost totally US operation. Based on valuation and outlook, I think investors could do well to consider Ashtead wherever it calls home.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have hit a record high this month. Too late to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons Rolls-Royce shares could move even higher from here. But he sees limits -- and also some possible…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Up 28% in weeks, here’s why the Aston Martin share price could finally soar

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price is up by over a quarter in under two months. This writer sees a clear…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is there any value left in Tesco’s near-12-month-high share price after its Q1 trading update?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price is trading around a one-year high after the 12 June release of its Q1 trading update, so…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 passive income gem’s share price set to soar after huge new partnership deal?

| Simon Watkins

This often-overlooked FTSE 100 financial star has signed a massive new cooperation deal, which could usher in enormous extra revenues…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Near its all-time high, Rolls-Royce is leading June’s Stocks and Shares ISA picks

| Alan Oscroft

An aerospace and defence sector boom has given Stocks and Shares ISA investors a boost. Is it likely to run…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

In the next 10 years, I’ll aim to earn the most second income from this area of the FTSE 250

| Mark Hartley

I’m targeting a second income from FTSE 250 REITs. Here are three top dividend-paying property stocks I plan to hold…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Is Tesco a good value FTSE 100 grocery stock for investors to consider in June?

| Ken Hall

The Tesco share price has climbed steadily higher in the last 12 months. Ken Hall evaluates the FTSE 100 grocery…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Despite a 43% price dip, this dividend share still boosted its yield to 11.5% this year!

| Mark Hartley

Our writer considers the income potential of an undervalued FTSE 250 dividend share with a high yield. Could it be…

Read more »