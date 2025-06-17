Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Despite a 43% price dip, this dividend share still boosted its yield to 11.5% this year!

Despite a 43% price dip, this dividend share still boosted its yield to 11.5% this year!

Our writer considers the income potential of an undervalued FTSE 250 dividend share with a high yield. Could it be a hidden gem for income investors?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The FTSE 250 hasn’t delivered much excitement over the past 12 months. Despite a few brief rallies, the index is up just 5.7% since mid-June last year. But under the surface, there are still plenty of dividend shares quietly doing the heavy lifting for long-term income investors.

With an average yield of around 3.5%, the FTSE 250 remains a solid hunting ground for passive income. The trick is knowing where to find value, especially in sectors hit hardest by the current economic cycle.

Retail, in particular, has struggled. Persistently high interest interest rates have weighed on consumer confidence and spending habits. Tightened household budgets and elevated mortgage costs have put pressure on discretionary spending, costing many high-street brands. However, with inflation finally easing and rate cuts back on the agenda for later this year (or early 2026), this could mark a turning point for the sector.

That’s where income investors may find real value — in temporarily beaten-down retail stocks that continue to offer generous dividends.

One name that stands out right now is B&M European Value Retail (LSE: BME). After a sharp 43% fall over the past year, the stock is now trading at an attractive valuation while having boosted its dividend yield to 11.5% this year.

A closer look at B&M

For those unfamiliar with it, B&M operates a value retail chain with over 700 stores across the UK and a growing presence in France. It focuses on low-cost everyday essentials, which has helped it attract budget-conscious shoppers even during downturns.

Despite sector-wide headwinds, it has continued to generate strong cash flows and remain profitable. Its latest full-year results showed revenue rising to £5.5bn, with pre-tax profit coming in at £436m — not bad for a company that’s supposedly out of favour with the market.

The company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders is another major attraction. Its dividend policy remains generous, supported by strong cash flow and a solid balance sheet. The current dividend yield of 11.5% includes a special dividend payout — which won’t be guaranteed every year — but even the regular dividend yield of around 6% offers an income stream well above the FTSE 250 average.

Another key figure worth noting is B&M’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 8.27. That’s well below the sector average and suggests the market may be undervaluing its long-term growth potential, especially if consumer confidence returns as interest rates fall.

An opportunity to consider?

Of course, no investment is without risk. While B&M’s value-focused model should help it weather economic downturns better than most, it’s still exposed to fluctuations in consumer sentiment. Any delay in interest rate cuts could dampen growth expectations further.

Additionally, the recent departure of long-serving CEO Simon Arora — who was instrumental in the company’s expansion — leaves some uncertainty around its future strategic direction.

Still, for investors seeking undervalued dividend shares with high yields and solid fundamentals, B&M European Value Retail looks to me like an opportunity worth considering. 

With strong earnings, disciplined capital management and a focus on value retail, this could be one of the more attractive plays in the FTSE 250 right now — particularly as macroeconomic conditions begin to turn.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The Ashtead share price steadies ahead of US listing move. What should investors do now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ashtead share price has soared 12,000% since 1988 in its life on the FTSE 100. As FY results come…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have hit a record high this month. Too late to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons Rolls-Royce shares could move even higher from here. But he sees limits -- and also some possible…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Up 28% in weeks, here’s why the Aston Martin share price could finally soar

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price is up by over a quarter in under two months. This writer sees a clear…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is there any value left in Tesco’s near-12-month-high share price after its Q1 trading update?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price is trading around a one-year high after the 12 June release of its Q1 trading update, so…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 passive income gem’s share price set to soar after huge new partnership deal?

| Simon Watkins

This often-overlooked FTSE 100 financial star has signed a massive new cooperation deal, which could usher in enormous extra revenues…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Near its all-time high, Rolls-Royce is leading June’s Stocks and Shares ISA picks

| Alan Oscroft

An aerospace and defence sector boom has given Stocks and Shares ISA investors a boost. Is it likely to run…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

In the next 10 years, I’ll aim to earn the most second income from this area of the FTSE 250

| Mark Hartley

I’m targeting a second income from FTSE 250 REITs. Here are three top dividend-paying property stocks I plan to hold…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Is Tesco a good value FTSE 100 grocery stock for investors to consider in June?

| Ken Hall

The Tesco share price has climbed steadily higher in the last 12 months. Ken Hall evaluates the FTSE 100 grocery…

Read more »