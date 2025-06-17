Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 top growth stocks that could help drive Scottish Mortgage higher by 2030! 

2 top growth stocks that could help drive Scottish Mortgage higher by 2030! 

Ben McPoland thinks these two US growth stocks are among the most exciting in this FTSE 100 investment trust’s portfolio.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust holds around 95 growth stocks. While some of these are private holdings that could theoretically go under, adding risk, there are plenty of listed stocks that I think will drive value over the next five years.

Here are two of them.

Meta

Let’s start with the largest, namely Instagram and Facebook owner Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Shares of the social media giant have rocketed 327% over the past three years, pushing the market cap up to a meaty $1.76trn. 

Fears that TikTok would eat into Meta’s market share appear to have been misplaced. In the first quarter (Q1), the company reported a mind-boggling 3.43bn daily active people across its family of apps.  

Even if some of those are bots, that’s still A LOT of people. And advertisers are forking out to tap into Meta’s massive user base. Ad impressions were up 5% in Q1, while the average price per ad grew 10%. This means advertisers are paying more per ad, on average, to reach users. 

Naturally, a recession could cause a sharp fall in ad spend. Meanwhile, Chinese firms like Temu have already been pulling back on ad spending as high US tariffs and changes in shipping rules bite.

Despite this, I’m confident about Meta’s ability to use artificial intelligence (AI) to cement its dominance and become even more profitable. The company is using machine learning to serve better ads, recommend content, and ramp up user stickiness. 

This is already bearing fruit. Last year, users spent 8% longer on Facebook on average as a result of AI-driven content recommendations. 

By the end of 2026, the firm plans to offer fully automated ad creation and placement tools. Advertisers will just need to supply an image or URL and a budget, and Meta’s generative AI will handle the rest. It’s also monetising WhatsApp with ads.

The stock is trading at 25 times next year’s forecast earnings, falling to 22 times by 2027. At this valuation, I think Meta offers profitable growth at a reasonable price.

Roblox

Next is gaming platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). It reported nearly 100m average daily active users in Q1, up 26% year on year. Hours engaged were 21.7bn, up 30%!

Roblox stock has surged 74% this year, giving it a $68bn market cap.

A key risk with the firm is its lack of profitability. The Q1 operating loss was £255m on revenue of $1bn.

However, Roblox reminds me of a mini-Netflix, where content is theoretically unlimited and the advertising opportunity is vast. Unlike Netflix though, it doesn’t make any of its own content. Developers do through Roblox Studios, its game creation platform.

One massive recent hit is Grow a Garden, a farming simulator where players plant seeds and grow crops. It has attracted 8.2bn visits so far!

My young daughter recently said that all she wants for her next birthday is loads of Robux (the platform’s digital currency). While I laughed this off, it did strike home how powerful this company is becoming.

Roblox is continuing to attract older players, and aims for 1bn users long term. The stock is currently pricey, but I think it could still help generate solid long-term returns for Scottish Mortgage shareholders.

Stepping back, I’m bullish on Scottish Mortgage stock too, and think it’s worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms and Roblox. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Can the Lloyds share price surge even higher in 2025?

| Ken Hall

The Lloyds share price has been on a tearing run of late. Ken Hall has his say on the stock's…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is at record highs, but these stocks still look cheap to me

| Roland Head

The FTSE 100’s latest surge has left these well-known stocks behind. Roland Head explains why these unloved firms have caught…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Over the next 10 years, I think I’ll make money from these 3 stocks in my ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a trio of different companies from his Stocks and Shares ISA that he thinks will benefit from…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BT shares in May 2024 is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

BT shares have been on the up since a potentially pivotal event just over a year ago. Are we just…

Read more »

Group of friends meet up in a pub
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock I just can’t stop buying

| Stephen Wright

While UK bars and restaurants are under pressure, the pub industry is doing well. And Stephen Wright is enjoying the…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

A PEG ratio of 1.15 and tonnes of IP: here’s why Nvidia stock still looks cheap

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock is trading near its highs once again, and while it’s not as cheap as it was, Dr James…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The Ashtead share price steadies ahead of US listing move. What should investors do now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ashtead share price has soared 12,000% since 1988 in its life on the FTSE 100. As FY results come…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have hit a record high this month. Too late to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons Rolls-Royce shares could move even higher from here. But he sees limits -- and also some possible…

Read more »