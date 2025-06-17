Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in IAG shares 2 years ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in IAG shares 2 years ago is now worth…

International Consolidated Airlines Gruop (IAG) shares have experienced plenty of turbulence in 2025 thanks to geopolitical events.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

£10,000 invested in International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) shares two years ago would be worth £19,100 today. The stock is up 91% over the period. That’s clearly far ahead of the market in general.

Thankfully, I had a sizeable holding in the airline group throughout that period. However, I’ve since disposed of my stock. There were two main reasons for this.

Firstly, I believed Jet2 was by far the cheapest and best investment opportunity listed in the UK, and took my opportunities to build a large holding in the company. With Jet2 shares surging between April and May, it became my largest holding.

With Jet2 surging, concentration risk became an issue. And that risk was my exposure to airlines as a whole, not just Jet2. So, I took the decision to sell my shares in International Consolidated Airlines.

This wasn’t an easy decision to make, but there was another contributing factor; geopolitics. Operating intercontinentally, International Consolidated Airlines is more exposed to geopolitics than many of its UK-listed peers.

For example, Trump’s tariffs are expected to weigh on US-Europe trade, thus lowing demanding for air travel and all the other products that ship in the cargo hold.

While all UK airlines are impacted by potential higher fuel costs emanating from renewed hostilities in the Middle East, International Consolidated is the only company having to reroute flights.

Source: FlightRadar24

Is the stock still worth considering?

One of the reasons I bought the stock originally over its peers was because it was more diversified. It has several classes, it serves business and leisure, and it serves markets all over the world. It’s very different to Jet2.

On a valuation front, the metrics suggest the shares are trading at relatively low earnings multiples, reflecting both improved profitability and ongoing market caution. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is forecast at 5.9 times for 2025, falling to 5.5 times in 2026 and five times in 2027, which is well below the long-term market average and indicates expectations for steady earnings growth.

Analysts expect revenues to rise to €33.3bn in 2025, with earnings per share forecast at €0.63, up 10% from the previous year. These low P/E ratios may appear attractive, but it is essential to consider the firm’s net debt, which remains substantial at €7bn in 2025 and will only gradually decline in future.

Enterprise value-based ratios reflect this elevated debt level. For example, the EV-to-EBITDA, which stands at 3.4 times in 2025 and falls to 3 times by 2026. High net debt means that a portion of operating cash flow is required for servicing obligations, which can amplify risks, particularly if the operating environment deteriorates.

However, I certainly believe International Consolidated Airlines remains worth considering. It’s just that I believe Jet2 was worth pursuing more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Jet2 plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The Ashtead share price steadies ahead of US listing move. What should investors do now?

| Alan Oscroft

The Ashtead share price has soared 12,000% since 1988 in its life on the FTSE 100. As FY results come…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have hit a record high this month. Too late to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons Rolls-Royce shares could move even higher from here. But he sees limits -- and also some possible…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Up 28% in weeks, here’s why the Aston Martin share price could finally soar

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price is up by over a quarter in under two months. This writer sees a clear…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is there any value left in Tesco’s near-12-month-high share price after its Q1 trading update?

| Simon Watkins

Tesco’s share price is trading around a one-year high after the 12 June release of its Q1 trading update, so…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 passive income gem’s share price set to soar after huge new partnership deal?

| Simon Watkins

This often-overlooked FTSE 100 financial star has signed a massive new cooperation deal, which could usher in enormous extra revenues…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Near its all-time high, Rolls-Royce is leading June’s Stocks and Shares ISA picks

| Alan Oscroft

An aerospace and defence sector boom has given Stocks and Shares ISA investors a boost. Is it likely to run…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

In the next 10 years, I’ll aim to earn the most second income from this area of the FTSE 250

| Mark Hartley

I’m targeting a second income from FTSE 250 REITs. Here are three top dividend-paying property stocks I plan to hold…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Is Tesco a good value FTSE 100 grocery stock for investors to consider in June?

| Ken Hall

The Tesco share price has climbed steadily higher in the last 12 months. Ken Hall evaluates the FTSE 100 grocery…

Read more »