Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Want to turn a £20k ISA into a £1m portfolio? Here’s how

Want to turn a £20k ISA into a £1m portfolio? Here’s how

Dr James Fox explains the strategy many investors employ when trying to turn their ISA into a life-changing pot of money and details his top stock.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Investing in stocks and shares through an ISA offers a powerful route to long-term wealth creation. For an investor aiming to transform a £20,000 ISA into a £1m portfolio, the most important factors are time, consistent contributions, and the power of compounding.

Compounding is key

Compounding occurs when investment returns are reinvested, allowing gains to generate further returns. For instance, if an investor achieves an average annual return of 10%, a £20,000 investment could potentially grow to £1m in about 38 years without any additional contributions. While this is a lengthy period, starting early allows compounding to work more effectively.

Regular contributions can accelerate this journey. If the investor adds £5,000 each year to the initial £20,000, reaching the £1m milestone could take less than 25 years, provided that returns average around 10% per year. Making full use of the annual ISA allowance, currently set at £20,000, will further enhance the growth potential.

Investing can go wrong

Selecting suitable investments is vitality important. A Stocks and Shares ISA enables an investor to access a range of assets. This includes individual shares, investment funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Historically, broad stock market indexes have delivered average annual returns of 8% to 10% over the long term. By diversifying across sectors, industries, and geographies, an investor can reduce risk and smooth out short-term market volatility. However, investors who make poor decisions often lose money.

Patience and discipline remain vital throughout the process. Markets will inevitably experience fluctuations, but maintaining a long-term perspective and resisting the urge to withdraw funds during downturns can be key to success.

Regular portfolio reviews help ensure that investments remain aligned with the investor’s goals and risk tolerance. Through early action, consistent investing, and the relentless effect of compounding, an investor can realistically aspire to grow a £20,000 ISA into a £1m portfolio over time.

Where to put my money

Diversification is key. And right now, with oil rising on the back of Israel-Iran conflict and the US economy potentially moving closer to stagnation, I’m increasingly interested in US tech stocks that might benefit from a weaker dollar. That could mean picking an individual stock like Salesforce or a diversified investment trust like Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is a standout for pound-denominated investors seeking exposure to leading US technology companies. Managed by Baillie Gifford, the trust has delivered sector-leading performance over the past decade, with shareholders up 276% in the 10 years to March 2025. 

Its portfolio is heavily weighted towards innovative US tech giants, including Amazon and Meta Platforms. The trust’s portfolio also includes significant positions in private technology firms like SpaceX — the largest holding.

Recent performance has been buoyed by advances in artificial intelligence and semiconductor demand, with the trust’s net asset value rising by 11.2% in the year to March 2025. 

However, Scottish Mortgage employs leverage to amplify returns, which can increase both gains and losses. This use of debt introduces additional risk, particularly during periods of market volatility or when growth stocks fall out of favour.

Investors must weigh this risk against the trust’s long-term growth potential. It’s something I’m happy to put up with for the long-term returns. It’s an integral part of my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Salesforce and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Salesforce. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Can I buy Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF for my ISA or SIPP?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The ARK Innovation ETF is a US investment fund. Can the product be bought for an Individual Savings Account or…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares: here’s the latest price and dividend forecasts

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled with the total return from his Lloyds shares. Now he examines whether they can keep serving…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 50% and 30% in a year! These 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares are behaving like growth stocks

| Harvey Jones

When dividend shares deliver growth as well, investors are in luck. These two FTSE 100 shares are best known for…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

2 stocks every passive income seeker should know about

| Stephen Wright

Dividend shares can be great sources of passive income. Stephen Wright likes the look of two that have fallen out…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Dividend Shares

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 250 stocks for passive income, with these results!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith asks his AI friend for advice regarding passive income options, but doesn't agree with all the results that…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Want to make a million from penny shares? Here’s 1 way to try

| Alan Oscroft

Investors wanting to build up a potential millionaire portfolio with diversified penny shares might want to consider adding this one.

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

The Metro Bank share price soars 14% on takeover rumours!

| James Beard

The Metro Bank share price was the top performer on the FTSE 250 by late morning today (16 June) after…

Read more »

lng tanker
Investing Articles

Up 7% in a week, are BP shares set to surge?

| Andrew Mackie

With oil prices on the rise again, Andrew Mackie takes a step back to consider the longer-term drivers for owning…

Read more »