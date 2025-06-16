Member Login
Under £14 now, Persimmon's share price is trading at less than half its fair value by my reckoning

Persimmon’s share price fell a lot over the past year, but I think a new home-building initiative and improved macroeconomic backdrop may see a turnaround.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Persimmon’s (LSE: PSN) share price has fallen 19% from its 16 October one-year high of £17.21.

This does not necessarily mean that it is a bargain though. It could be that the underlying business is just worth less than it was before.

However, it might be that the market has failed to fully factor into the share price the true value of the business.

I took a deep dive into Persimmon’s business and its share price to find out which is the case here.

How does the underlying business look?

For a long time, UK housebuilders faced powerful headwinds that made progress difficult.

The pandemic crippled demand and then interest rates spiralling to 16-year highs kept it low. The resultant rise in the cost of living further stymied any significant rise in home buyer numbers.

That said, the sector backdrop has improved, with cuts in interest rates from last year.

Also positive was the new Labour government’s commitment to build 1.5m new homes over its five-year term. And last week (11 June), Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced another £10bn investment to build thousands more homes in England.

Persimmon’s 11 March full-year 2024 results saw new home completions rise 7% year on year to 10,664. The average selling price for these increased 5% to £268,499, with new housing revenue up 13% to £2.86bn.

These numbers fed through into a 14% rise in underlying operating profit to £405.2m.

Overall, its revenue jumped 16% to £3.2bn, while its profit before tax increased 2% to £359.1m.

In its 1 May trading update, the firm reiterated its forecast of 11,000-11,500 new homes completions this year.

However, it cautioned that this is based on the UK housing market remaining stable. I think the chief risk to its stability is another major surge in the cost of living.

How does the share price compare to fair value?

My key method in calculating any stock’s fair value is to run a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. This establishes where a firm’s share price should be, derived from cash flow forecasts for its underlying business.

The DCF for Persimmon shows its shares are 54% undervalued at their current £13.86 price.

Therefore, the fair value for the stock is £30.13, although there is no guarantee it will reach that price.

But this looks well supported to me by analysts’ forecasts that its earnings will grow a very healthy 14.2% a year to end-2027.

It finds further resonance in the firm’s low benchmark measurements against its competitors.

More specifically, its 16.5 price-to-earnings ratio is bottom of its peer group, which averages 31.9. These firms comprise Taylor Wimpey at 19.6, Bellway at 23.3, Vistry at 28.6, and Barratt Redrow at 56.2.

Will I buy the stock?

I focus on stocks with a dividend yield above 7%. Persimmon’s payout is 4.3%, which is higher than the 3.5% FTSE 100 average, but it is still not for me.

That said, for investors without such a focus, it may well be worth considering.

I believe its strong earnings growth should drive the share price (and the dividend) higher over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow and Vistry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

