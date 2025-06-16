Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Thinking of investing £10,000 in the FTSE 100? Here’s how much money investors have made in 2025 so far

Thinking of investing £10,000 in the FTSE 100? Here’s how much money investors have made in 2025 so far

The FTSE 100 has generated a double-digit gain since the start of the year, but some stock pickers have already doubled their money!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The FTSE 100 reached a new record high this month, surpassing the previous record set in March. Despite some tariff-induced volatility in April, UK shares have been performing well as businesses adapt to the shifting macroeconomic landscape. And overall, any investor who put money to work at the start of the year with a low-cost index fund has already reaped an impressive 10.7% total return.

That means a £10,000 initial investment is now worth around £11,070. Considering the long-term average return of the FTSE 100 has historically sat at around 8%, 2025 is definitely shaping up to be a good year for investors. Yet even a 10.7% return pales in comparison to what some stock pickers have achieved.

Looking at the winners

FTSE 100 companies like Airtel Africa, BAE Systems, and Rolls-Royce have all reaped substantial double-digit returns since the start of the year, far outpacing their parent index. However, year-to-date, it’s Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) that’s stolen the show after more than doubling.

The leading Mexican gold and silver mining enterprise has been reaping the rewards of rising gold and silver prices as inflation fears and geopolitical tensions rise. And with year-on-year production volumes on the rise, analysts are becoming increasingly bullish, especially since the political uncertainty regarding open pit mining in Mexico has started to wane.

Combined, these factors have sparked fresh investor sentiment towards the business, with institutional analysts like Canaccord Genuity raising their 12-month share price targets. And subsequently, a £10,000 investment at the start of the year is now worth a whopping £20,716. But is it too late to buy?

What’s on the horizon?

Despite the renewed optimism from investors and higher price targets from analysts, the Fresnillo share price might have gotten a bit ahead of itself. Even after lifting expectations, the average consensus price forecast for the mining stock is at 1,049p. That’s around 24% lower than where the shares are now trading.

Is this premium valuation justified? Maybe. Suppose geopolitical tensions continue to rise and inflation makes a comeback? In that case, demand for safe haven commodities like gold and silver is likely to jump, pushing prices higher and enabling Fresnillo’s earnings to surge even if production doesn’t grow.

Unfortunately, the opposite is also a potential reality, as a return to geopolitical stability would have the opposite effect. And while the group’s higher ore grades could offset the impact of commodity price drops, that’s dependent on production ramping up.

Put simply, Fresnillo has next to no control over the price of its products. And at this stage, an investment in the precious metals miner seems to be a bet that commodity prices will continue to rise.

Personally, with the shares now trading ahead of expectations and at a price-to-earnings ratio of almost 100, I think the risk’s too high for my tastes. So I’ll be keeping this business on my watchlist for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, BAE Systems, Fresnillo Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Under £14 now, Persimmon’s share price is trading at less than half its fair value by my reckoning

| Simon Watkins

Persimmon’s share price fell a lot over the past year, but I think a new home-building initiative and improved macroeconomic…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 pharma gem now a brilliant bargain?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant has been hit by fears of US tariffs and litigation over a key product, but…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Is Warren Buffett losing his touch?

| James Beard

Our writer's noticed that Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle has underperformed the S&P 500 during three of the past four years.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Non-energy minerals are the top performers in 2025. These small-cap FTSE shares are leading the charge

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley examines which sectors are doing well in 2025 and the FTSE shares that investors should consider to benefit…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Buying 10,000 Vodafone shares generates a passive income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Vodafone shares have had a rough ride, with dividends slashed in half. But with its turnaround making steady progress, is…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Buying 1,000 Aviva shares generates an income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Aviva shares could be primed to thrive in the long run if its takeover of Direct Line is a success,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At today’s price, buying 1,000 British American Tobacco shares generates a second income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Tobacco companies may not be popular, but the British American Tobacco share price is on the rise, along with its…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

The cheapest UK stock in my ISA is…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This UK stock currently trades at a massive discount to the market. Edward Sheldon believes it's mispriced and that there's…

Read more »