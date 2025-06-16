Member Login
Lloyds shares: here's the latest price and dividend forecasts

Harvey Jones is thrilled with the total return from his Lloyds shares. Now he examines whether they can keep serving up dividend income and growth.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares have had a storming run and some investors might be wondering how long it can last.

They’re up 42% over the last year and 140% over five years. That’s an impressive recovery by any measure. But this isn’t just a growth story. There’s income up for grabs, with the trailing dividend yield sitting at 4.1%. In February, the board also announced a fresh £1.7bn share buyback.

The FTSE 100 banking sector is back in favour generally, and long-term investors are finally seeing the rewards after years of post-financial-crisis disarray.

FTSE 100 comeback

I wasn’t looking for a quick win when I bought Lloyds in 2023, but I’ve got one anyway. As ever, nothing’s guaranteed, and after playing catch-up, future share price gains may come more slowly. But the combination of income and modest growth still appeals over a longer timeframe.

Results published on 1 May were a mixed bag. Q1 net income rose 4% year on year to £4.39bn, while net interest income climbed 3% to £3.29bn. However, statutory profit after tax fell 7% to £1.1bn, reflecting higher operating costs and a £309m impairment charge.

That said, the fundamentals look firm. Return on tangible equity stayed robust at 12.6%.

The economic backdrop remains tricky. The end of the stamp duty holiday in March has hit mortgage activity, while inflation and interest rates remain high. That’s a challenge for Lloyds, given its exposure to the UK housing market through its Halifax brand.

Cuts to interest rates would offer some relief, but they might also shrink the bank’s net interest margins. Inflation is driving up operating costs. As did April’s national insurance hikes. It’s not an easy balance.

Forecasts look encouraging

Analysts are positive about the dividend outlook though. They expect Lloyds to pay 3.43p per share in 2025, up 8.2% from 2024’s payout of 3.17p per share. Based on today’s price of 77.16p, that would mark a yield of 4.44%.

In 2026, that payout is forecast to rise another 17% to 4.01p. That’s a forward yield of 5.2%, calculated on today’s price. In 2027, the stock could pay 4.6p per share. That would be a 14.7% uplift.

2024202520262027
Dividend per share3.17p3.43p*4.01p*4.60p*

* forecast dividend

Naturally, these aren’t guaranteed. Any downturn in earnings, cash flow or profits could force the board to rethink. That’s a risk with every stock.

Modest valuation

Lloyds still looks reasonably priced. It trades on a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1, while its price-to-book (P/B) ratio stands at 1. That means investors are paying £1 for every £1 of assets. When I bought in, the P/B ratio had dropped to 0.6, so the valuation is no longer as cheap as it was.

The 16 analysts offering 12-month share price targets produce a medium figure of 83p, a 7.5% climb from today’s levels. Combined with the forecast 2025 yield investors could be looking at a 12% total return.

It’s not a blockbuster outlook, but still points to another year of steady progress. Of course, it’s not guaranteed. Forecasts are just educated guesses.

After a strong run, some of the heat is likely to come out of the Lloyds share price. But for long-term investors who value consistency, I still think this stock is well worth considering today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

