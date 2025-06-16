Member Login
Here's a high-momentum FTSE 100 stock that still looks undervalued

Here’s a high-momentum FTSE 100 stock that still looks undervalued

This FTSE 100 stock has delivered big returns in 2025. And Edward Sheldon believes that it has the potential to keep outperforming the market.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: Getty Images

Image source: Getty Images

Much as in in sport, momentum can be a powerful force in investing. Often, stocks that are trending up are able to continue rising for an extended period. Now, one FTSE 100 stock I hold in my ISA has a great deal of upward momentum at present. Here’s the name of the company and a look at why I believe the stock has the potential to keep rising.

A top-performing insurance stock

The Footsie company in focus today is Prudential (LSE:PRU). It’s a well-established insurance company that’s focused on the high-growth markets of Asia and Africa.

This stock has underperformed over the last few years due to economic weakness in China. Yet recently, it’s been making an incredible comeback.

Over the last three months, it has risen about 17%. Over the last six, it has climbed about 37%.

It still looks undervalued

I believe the upward trend here has plenty of room to run. There are a few reasons why.

For starters, the stock remains well below its highs. Four years ago, the share price was almost 100% higher than it is today.

Second, it still looks really cheap today. Currently, analysts expect Prudential to generate earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 this year and $1.18 next year so we’re looking at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.7, falling to 10.2 using the FY2026 EPS forecast.

It’s worth highlighting the earnings growth expected next year (around 15%). That’s decent and it could help to push the share price higher.

One factor helping earnings growth is share buybacks. Recently, Prudential has been buying back a load of its own stock (which suggests that management views the stock as cheap).

Brokers are bullish

Third, recent broker activity here has been constructive (this can also help to boost a stock). For example, earlier this month, analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Prudential shares from Hold to Buy and raised their target price from 900p to 1,000p (about 13% above the current share price).

Long-term growth potential

Finally, the long-term potential here is immense. In China, for example, the life insurance industry is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% between 2024 and 2028, from $597bn to $893bn.

This market growth – and growth in other Asian countries such as Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam – should provide strong tailwinds for the company. Given its exposure to these markets, the company is far more scalable than most other FTSE insurers.

I’m bullish

Now, there’s no guarantee that the share price will continue rising from here, of course. Economic weakness across Asia is a risk that could derail my bull case.

Another risk is a market-wide pullback. This scenario could see the stock lose its momentum.

All things considered, however, I’m bullish on Prudential. I believe it’s worth considering as a long-term investment today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Prudential. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

